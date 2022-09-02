Elizabeth Hurley jets out of Nice after getaway with pals Elton John and David Walliams

<!–

She has enjoyed a luxurious vacation in the South of France, where she caught up with some of her famous friends, including Elton John and David Walliams.

Unfortunately, that came to an end for Elizabeth Hurley on Friday, when she was seen dragging her Louis Vuitton luggage through Nice Airport.

The actress, 57, cut a chic figure in a white T-shirt and a slouchy cream cardigan, while ditching her skimpy bikinis for comfy travel attire.

Elizabeth added straight leg jeans and a pair of £195 white platform shoes from Russell and Bromley.

The mother of one completed her look with a beige leather bag and stylish blue sunglasses.

Elizabeth wore minimal makeup and wore her dark brown locks loose.

She was carrying two suitcases full of clothes from her trip.

Her appearance was far removed from her holiday ensembles where she was seen sporting an array of glamorous swimwear and beach looks.

Liz, who took to Instagram earlier this week, looked incredible in the sultry snap and even donned sunglasses from the singer’s eyewear line.

Liz just looked sensational, showing off her sun-kissed tan as she posed a storm in the mirror.

She pulled back her dark brown locks in a messy updo with face framing and protected her eyes with the statement sunglasses.

She applied a dab of pink lip gloss and wrote, “South of France heaven. EH bikini, Clinique lipgloss & #eltonjohneyewear.’

She couldn’t help but smile as she socialized with David Walliams on Instagram on Wednesday as they joined Elton’s home.

The actress beamed as she wrapped her arms around the 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent jury as they posed together for a photo gallery.

The model looked effortlessly chic in a white strappy midi dress with black flowers over it.

Liz looked fabulous as she shaped her dark brown locks into luxurious waves as they flowed down her back.

Meanwhile, David wore a striking black shirt with blue and yellow flowers with beige pants.

The children’s author beamed, showing off his graying beard and short hair as he wrapped his arms around his close friend’s back.

The duo seemed upbeat as they posed on the balcony of Elton’s home in the south of France in front of a pool and garden full of pink flower beds.

The pair were also joined by the hitmaker and his husband David Furnish for the evening.