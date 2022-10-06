Elizabeth Hurley details her fight to stop Breast Cancer as she urges women to check for the disease

Elizabeth Hurley urged women to check their breasts as she detailed her battle to end breast cancer during an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday.

Joining the daytime TV panel for an episode dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which began on October 1, the actress assured “I won’t give up until women stop dying”.

‘I won’t give up until women stop dying’: Elizabeth Hurley, 57, described her fight to end breast cancer in loose women on Thursday as she urged women to self-check for the disease

The 57-year-old has been an ambassador for Estee Lauder’s breast cancer campaign for 27 years – joining forces with the company after losing her own grandmother to the disease.

And while chatting to panelists Kaye Adams, Brenda Edwards, Carol McGiffin and Nadia Sawalha, Elizabeth explained her reasoning for having such a strong affinity with the brand.

She was approached by Estee Lauder’s daughter-in-law, Evelyn, in 1995, who asked her to help with the campaign as a global ambassador.

And recalling her own experience of losing her grandmother to breast cancer, the actress explained that she ‘didn’t know what was going on’ at the time.

She explained: ‘At the time I had recently lost my grandmother to breast cancer and at the time no one talked about it. There was no pink ribbon or awareness month. My grandmother didn’t go to the doctor because she was scared and embarrassed, so it was quite advanced.

Awareness: She appeared on the daytime TV show for an episode dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which began on October 1

Speaking of which: She joined panelists Kaye Adams, Brenda Edwards, Carol McGiffin and Nadia Sawalha for the show

Long-lasting: The actress has been an ambassador for Estee Lauder’s breast cancer campaign for 27 years

“And even then, nobody talked about it, we didn’t talk to doctors, there were no support groups, we didn’t know what was going on. She didn’t make it, and that’s what Evelyn Lauder wanted to change when she started the campaign.

“It’s different now, it’s still a life-threatening disease for many women, but times have changed, we’re talking about it now.”

Panelist Kaye added: ‘They wouldn’t even say the word cancer back then!’

‘No, they whispered it. It was a dirty word,’ Elizabeth admitted.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Elizabeth also wore a bright pink shirt for the look.

Hard: The actress recalled her own experience of losing her grandmother to breast cancer, explaining she ‘didn’t know what was going on’ at the time

Big change: ‘It’s different now, it’s still a life-threatening disease for many women, but times have changed, we’re talking about it now,’ she elaborated

Campaign: In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Elizabeth also wore a bright pink shirt for the look

The beauty encouraged women to self-check their breasts and explained how beneficial it can be, recalling that she helped two of her friends realize they had cancer through self-checks.

Elizabeth shared: ‘During the pandemic, through our breast cancer campaign, I did an Instagram post telling people the importance of self-control. And two of my friends had seen my post and they were in their 40s so they checked themselves and found both lumps and they were cancer – but they were fine because they caught it early.’

The actress added that “early detection saves lives,” adding that she even had a mammogram for her 40th birthday and has regular checkups.

‘I’m not giving up [with the campaign] until we’re out of business – which will be when women stop dying,’ she concluded.

And as part of the special, Loose Women welcomed a clinical nurse to the show as they checked their breasts live on air – as she explained how to check breasts correctly.

The Macmillan Support Line offers free, confidential support to people living with cancer and their loved ones. Call 0808 808 00 00 for support

Get it checked: The beauty encouraged women to self-check their breasts and explained how beneficial it can be as she recalled helping two of her friends realize they had cancer through self-checks