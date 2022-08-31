Elizabeth Hurley cozies up to close pal David Walliams as they ‘celebrate’ with Elton John in France

<!–

Elizabeth Hurley couldn’t help but smile as she socialized with David Walliams on Instagram on Wednesday as they joined Elton John at his home in Nice, France.

The actress, 57, beamed as she wrapped her arms around the 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent jury as they posed together for a gallery of snaps.

The model looked effortlessly chic in a white strappy midi dress with black flowers over it.

Liz looked fabulous as she shaped her dark brown locks into luxurious waves as they flowed down her back.

Meanwhile, David wore a striking black shirt with blue and yellow flowers with beige pants.

The children’s author beamed, showing off his graying beard and short hair as he wrapped his arms around his close friend’s back.

David captioned the photos to his 2 million followers: “With the dreamy @elizabethhurley1.”

The duo seemed upbeat as they posed on the balcony of Elton’s home in the south of France in front of a swimming pool and garden full of pink flower beds.

The pair were also joined by the hitmaker and his husband David Furnish for the evening.

Filmmaker David, 59, cut a neat figure in a pink blazer and matching trousers that he paired with a plain white T-shirt.

David took to his own Instagram account to share a photo of his beautiful Elton, 79, rocking a navy blue Gucci double breasted jacket with coordinated pants and trainers.

The singer added bold blue-tinted glasses and a dazzling silver brooch to the song.

David captioned the snap: ‘Dress to Celebrate’.

It comes after Liz reportedly struck a deal with the Karen Millen brand to become the new face — and body — of their fashion line.

Liz is also set to receive £300,000 for her work and is tipped to strip naked to show off their bikini collection and swimsuit line.

Elizabeth, who is also known for her love of high-end fashion – snapped on red carpets with Versace – is ready to raise the bar and bring extra glamor to the mainstream fashion business.

A Karen Millen source told The Sun on Sunday: “Elizabeth is a national treasure and the brand is excited about this high-profile deal.”

Elizabeth Hurley Beach, the star who designs all of her own swimwear, is getting a six-figure deal for the collaboration.