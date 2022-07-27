Elizabeth Hurley arrives at Goodwood with poet friend Henry Birtles

Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning in a deep floral dress as she arrived at the Goodwood Festival on Wednesday with close friend Henry Birtles.

The 57-year-old actress was last pictured with ‘The Racing Poet’ in drunken New Year’s Eve photos, leading Henry, who was dressed as Superman at the wild party, to insist the flirty couple are ‘just friends’.

On Wednesday, the friends looked relaxed in each other’s company as they sauntered around the famous racecourse.

Party Friends: Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning in a deep floral dress when she arrived at the Goodwood Festival on Wednesday with close friend Henry Birtles

Liz wowed in a colorful floral print dress for her day at the races, with the plunging neckline showing off her incredible figure.

The star is adorned with a pink floral fascinator and striking square sunglasses.

Henry, 55, meanwhile, was neatly dressed in a navy suit, green shirt and blue tie as he sauntered beside Liz.

The poet was previously pictured wrestling with the fishnet-clad star while dressed as Superman on New Year’s Eve, in Instagram snaps Liz posted.

Old friends: The actress was pictured in drunken New Year’s Eve photos with Henry, leading to Henry, who was dressed as Superman at the wild party, insisting the flirtatious couple are “just friends.”

Shared love of racing: On Wednesday, the friends looked relaxed in each other’s company as they sauntered around the famous race track

Henry, a single poet and horse lover who met the Queen, said at the time that he was a friend of Liz’s former fiancé Shane Warne, whom she divorced in 2013.

Australian cricketer Shane died suddenly of a ‘major heart attack’ in March while on holiday in Thailand, aged just 52.

Henry, who is separated from his wife, told The Sun in January about his drunken night with Liz: “It was a laugh, okay, it was after midnight.”

Stunning at Goodwood: Liz wowed in a colorful floral print dress for her day at the races, with the plunging neckline showing off her incredible figure

Good looking pair: the star with a pink floral fascinator. Henry, 55, meanwhile, was neatly dressed in a navy suit, green shirt and blue tie as he sat next to Liz. strolled

Just Friends: Henry, a single poet and horse lover who met the Queen, was a close friend of Liz’s former fiancé Shane Warne, whom she divorced in 2013.

“Everyone had a little too much to drink and we had a Superman vs Supergirl struggle and someone took a picture. It was quite lighthearted.’

He added of his friendship with Liz’ ex Shane Warne: “I was the best man at his wedding and we’re just great, good old friends.”

‘And that’s all. Elizabeth has come with me to race several times. I’m a friend of Shane Warne.

Ready for some racing: Liz is a regular at Goodwood, while Henry’s poems are a regular feature at Cheltenham Gold Cup Day, where he reads to the public

Hanging out famously: Henry, who is separated from his wife, said of his drunken night with Liz in January, “It was a laugh, okay, it was after midnight. Everyone had a little too much to drink

Something in common: Henry said of Liz, “Elizabeth has come with me several times to go racing. I’m a friend of Shane Warne’

Explaining that he had been the friend of the Austin Powers star for thirty years, he concluded: “This is nothing. It’s all gotten a little pear-shaped.’

Nicknamed The Racing Poet, Henry’s website reads: ‘His poems are a regular feature on Cheltenham Gold Cup Day, where he recites to the crowd.’

He queued up next to Joanna Lumley to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2013 and the following year played Liz in his video for his poem That Time Again in England 2014.