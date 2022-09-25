Elizabeth Hurley, 57, sends temperatures soaring in a bright yellow bikini during a pool day

She sure knows how to turn up the heat.

And Elizabeth Hurley did just that when she said goodbye to summer on Saturday with a breathtaking Instagram video by the pool.

The actress, 57, showed off her unreal figure in a bright yellow bikini as she posed for a slew of photos.

The beauty looked incredible for the video as she took a dip in the two piece swimsuit, which had a deep triangle cut.

Elizabeth’s dark locks were styled into a soft curl for part of the video, before being gathered and soaked while she swam.

Shielding her eyes with large-framed sunglasses while adding a dewy palette of makeup to her age-defying complexion.

Sam Cooke’s Summertime starred over the video, while a high-spirited Elizabeth beamed and enjoyed the relaxing day poolside.

Signing off for summer, she wrote: ‘Bye bye, Summer 2022’, as her son Damian simply wrote ‘!!’ noticed.

The 20-year-old only child also shared a post on his own feed the same day, writing “Last Days of Summer” similarly.

And it comes after the mother and son paid tribute to the late cricketer Shane Warne, with whom Elizabeth was in a relationship from 2010 to 2013.

On Instagram on what would have been his 53rd birthday, the actress shared a carousel of sweet throwback photos of the couple.

The on-screen star wrote: ‘Happy Birthday Lionheart. You are missed every day ❤️ @shanewarne23.’

One photo showed Liz smiling sitting on Shane’s lap wearing a white dress at a glitzy event.

While model Damian also wrote: ‘We miss you every day. Happy Birthday SW’ as he shared a childhood photo with the late sportsman.