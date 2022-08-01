Elizabeth Hurley, 57, flaunts her ample assets in a skimpy bikini before taking a dip

Elizabeth Hurley made another age-defying display when she showed off her incredible figure in a two-part piece Monday.

The actress, 57, looked stunning in a skimpy blue bikini as she turned up a storm on a luxurious beach vacation.

Share the hysterical clip to her Instagram the blast then set sail on a yacht before taking a dip in the cold ocean.

Liz showed her lavish assets in a cerulean string bikini with matching bottoms and gold chain detailing that accentuated her hourglass figure.

The brunette beauty shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses as her luscious locks fell wet on her shoulders from swimming.

The Austin Powers star frolicked on the sand as she stretched out her arms and playfully blew kisses at the camera.

Later, Elizabeth went for a swim as she slowly lowered herself into the ocean from the back of a private boat.

The cold water seemingly surprised the actress as she made a series of hysterical faces for the camera.

She captioned the snap, “Do you hate people making a fuss about getting into cold water?”

It comes after the Bedazzled actress arrived at the swanky Goodwood Festival on Wednesday with close friend Henry Birtles.

She was last pictured with “The Racing Poet” in drunken New Year’s Eve photos, leading Henry, who was dressed as Superman at the wild party, to insist the flirty couple are “just friends.”

On Wednesday, the friends looked relaxed in each other’s company as they sauntered around the famous racecourse.

Liz wowed in a colorful floral print dress for her day at the races, with the plunging neckline showing off her incredible figure.

The star with a pink floral fascinator and bold square sunglasses

Henry, 55, meanwhile, was neatly dressed in a navy suit, green shirt and blue tie as he sauntered beside Liz.

The poet was previously pictured wrestling with the fishnet-clad star while dressed as Superman on New Year’s Eve, in Instagram snaps Liz posted.

Henry, a single poet and horse lover who met the Queen, said at the time that he was a friend of Liz’s former fiancé Shane Warne, whom she divorced in 2013.

Australian cricketer Shane died suddenly of a ‘major heart attack’ in March while on holiday in Thailand, aged just 52.

Henry, who is divorced from his wife, said: The sun in January of his drunken night with Liz: “It was laughing, okay, it was after midnight.”

“Everyone had a little too much to drink and we had a Superman vs Supergirl struggle and someone took a picture. It was quite lighthearted.’

He added of his friendship with Liz’ ex Shane Warne: “I was the best man at his wedding and we’re just great, good old friends.”

‘And that’s all. Elizabeth has come with me several times to go racing. I’m a friend of Shane Warne.

Explaining that he had been the friend of the Austin Powers star for thirty years, he concluded: “This is nothing. It’s all gotten a little pear-shaped.’

Nicknamed The Racing Poet, Henry’s website reads: ‘His poems are a regular feature on Cheltenham Gold Cup Day, where he recites to the crowd.’

He queued up next to Joanna Lumley to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2013 and the following year played Liz in his video for his poem That Time Again in England 2014.