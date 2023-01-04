Elizabeth Holmes: Prosecutors to Fight Her Try to Expand Freedom Before Prison

Federal prosecutors will battle Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ request to stay out of prison as she appeals her felony fraud conviction.

Holmes, pregnant and the mother of a young son, was granted a reprieve after being sentenced to more than 11 years in prison by U.S. District Court in San Jose in November. In handing down her sentence, Judge Edward Davila delayed the start of Holmes’s incarceration until April 27 in a decision that legal experts say was designed to allow her to give birth before she is incarcerated.

Holmes was convicted by a jury in January 2021 of four counts of defrauding investors in her now-defunct Palo Alto blood test startup out of more than $144 million. Holmes appealed the jury’s findings and Davila’s sentence in December. In a lawsuit, she claimed up to 10 reasons why she should get a new trial. appeal.” The filing highlighted Holmes’s acquittal on charges of defrauding patients who paid for Theranos tests.

Three days after filing her appeal, Holmes asked Davila to release her until the appeal is over, which legal experts say could take more than a year.

On Friday, a joint filing between prosecutors and Holmes’ team of nine attorneys revealed that the prosecution intends to oppose her motion to remain free on bail until her appeal is completed. The filing set Jan. 19 as the deadline for prosecutors to file the “government’s opposition to (Holmes’) motion for release pending appeal.” The two sides have asked Davila to schedule a hearing on the matter for March 17.

Holmes is not a clear flight risk or threat to public safety, former Santa Clara County Prosecutor Steven Clark said.

Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, founded Theranos at the age of 19. At its peak, the startup was valued at $9 billion, based on Holmes’ false claims that its technology could run a full battery of tests with a few drops of blood. A series of Wall Street Journal revelations led to federal indictments and the company’s demise in 2018.