Elizabeth Debicki in blue dress as Diana in Crown's recreation of one of her last public appearances

Netflix has shared the first official image of Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess of Wales in The Crown’s fifth season – wearing a blue mini dress with a plunging necklace in a scene depicting one of her last ever public appearances.

The streaming platform posted a series of photos on the show’s official social media pages, including one of Imelda Staunton taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

In one of the photos released today, Debicki looked remarkably like Diana as she wore a bold blue dress.

The dress was almost identical to one the princess wore in 1995 at a Serpentine Gallery fundraising gala in Hyde Park in 1995, two years before her tragic death.

But the scene actually depicts one of Diana’s last public appearances, when Princess Diana attended a royal gala performance at the English National Ballet’s Swan Lake in June 1997.

The upcoming season of The Crown has been touted to be the most controversial yet as it will delve into the breakdown of King Charles’ marriage to Diana.

A glamorous Elizabeth Debicki (left) looked like Princess Diana’s doppelganger in a dress similar to one she wore in 1995 (right, Princess Diana at a fundraising gala at the Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park in 1995). However, the Crown is using the dress in its recreation of one of the late princess’s last public appearances

But the outfit the late princess wore in real life has become one of the late princess’ most iconic fashion statements.

For reasons unknown, the Australian actress, 31, is wearing a replica of a Catherine Walker halter-neck dress worn by Diana to a party two years earlier.

The princess wore a Jacques Azagury turquoise sequin shift dress at the event.

Elizabeth Debicki doubles as Diana in the red carpet scene, but the show’s producers have chosen not to copy the princess’s Jacques Azagury turquoise sequin shift dress

Also missing from the Royal Albert Hall stage is the pearl and diamond necklace that became so synonymous with the engagement that it was auctioned off as the ‘Swan Lake Necklace’ 20 years later for £10 million.

Diana’s appearance came a few short weeks before her death in a car crash in Paris on August 31.

She was a lover of ballet and dance and was at the time patron of the English National Ballet.

The filming of the scenes for the Netflix drama took place at the Lyceum theatre.

Series five focuses on the break-up of Diana’s marriage to Charles, played by Dominic West, and in other pictures Miss Debicki – who replaced Emma Corrin in the role – can be seen alongside Salim Dau, 71, as Harrods owner Mohamed Fayed, father of Diana’s lover Dodi.

The hit show has been criticized for being insensitive to a grieving King Charles as they show his crumbling marriage to Diana in ‘painful’ detail.

New: Netflix has released new images from the highly-anticipated series five of The Crown – Imelda Staunton pictured as Queen Elizabeth II after her death alongside Prince Philip, portrayed by Jonathan Pryce

One image shows the Queen and Prince Philip, portrayed by Jonathan Pryce, wearing red tartan as they proudly stand next to each other – as they once did at a 1971 ball at Balmoral.

Prince Charles, who is portrayed by Dominic West, and his girlfriend at the time, Camilla Parker Bowles, who is played by Olivia Williams, could be seen smiling outdoors as they appear to watch a fireworks display.

Another snap shows Princess Diana, Prince Charles (Dominic West), Prince William and Harry on a family boat trip.

Alongside the images, Netflix announced: ‘Welcome to the 90s. A first look at season five of The Crown, arriving on November 9.’

Trip: Another snap shows Princess Diana, Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Prince William (Timothee Samborand) Harry (Teddy Hawley) on a family boat trip

The Princess and Dodi were in a car accident while driving through the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France in August 1997 – later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The breakdown of Charles and Diana’s relationship will be a central part of the new series, portraying the then Prince of Wales as ‘petty, cold and deceitful’.

The fourth series, which streamed last November, told the story of the early romance between Charles and Diana.

It was announced last year that Elizabeth Debicki would take over from Emma Corrin and play Diana for the fifth and sixth series, which will cover Diana’s death in 1997.

Highly anticipated: Series five will take place in the 1990s and, like every previous season, will consist of 10 episodes – Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

A source said The sun: ‘This could not have come at a more delicate time for the new king and his queen consort, especially as they ride high in the public consciousness.

“There is a sense that Netflix is ​​looming over events that happened 30 to 40 years ago but are still raw for those involved.

‘The worst element for the royals is that millions of people around the world will watch this series and see it less as a drama and more as a documentary.

‘And the focus on the Windsors couldn’t be higher as it’s only a few weeks since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and in the run-up to the King’s coronation.’

Netflix: Fans eagerly awaiting the return of The Crown got a teaser of the fifth series as a new trailer dropped (Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret)

Coming soon: It was recently revealed that the next installment will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9 (Olivia Williams as Camilla and Dominic West as Charles)

Throwback: Jonny Lee Miller cut a dashing figure in a black suit as he took on the role of former Prime Minister John Major

It is believed that the Netflix series is currently filming scenes portraying the month before the tragic accident, in which Diana’s sons famously joined their mother and her beau on holiday.

The sixth season of the show is its last, with the final two series covering the Royal Family in the 1990s to 2003, which includes Diana’s death.

The Crown resumed production on its sixth and final series last month in Barcelona, ​​after filming was paused for a single day following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

There is no doubt that The Crown is adhering to a strict filming schedule to ensure its sixth and final series is released by Netflix on time after it was pushed back from its day-long hiatus in the wake of the Queen’s passing.