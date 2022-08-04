Elizabeth Banks slips into a fun cherry print bikini as she arrives in Greece for summer getaway

She is a very busy actress with several movies in the works.

So it’s no wonder Elizabeth Banks, 48, looked excited to leave on vacation, when the star swapped her travel clothes for a cherry-print bikini.

In a fun new Instagram video shared on her Instagram grid on Wednesday, the Hunger Games actress shared an edited clip of herself arriving at the airport wearing a denim jacket and straw hat, loaded with luggage.

And after walking through the airport door and magically arriving at her sun-drenched destination, Elizabeth stripped her clothes for a bikini fit for the holiday.

The beauty showed off her incredible figure in the skimpy white and red two-piece, grinning at the camera as she walked into an idyllic garden with pool.

In her post she wrote: “Next stop…GR.”

Her sunny vacation came in the middle of a very busy period in the career of the Pitch Perfect actress.

Banks will star in the film Call Jane, which will be released in October 2022. The film is about a woman who joins an underground organization that helps women get abortions.

Kate Mara, Sigourney Weaver and Alison Jaye co-star with Banks in the film directed by Carol writer Phyllis Nagy.

She has another movie titled The Beanie Bubble which is in post-production and her movie, Signal Hill, is in pre-production.

Although she has been very busy with her career in recent years, the Modern Family actress still makes time to spend with her family.

Banks met sportswriter Max Handelman while studying at the University of Pennsylvania. They got married in 2003.

The couple share two children: 11-year-old Felix and nine-year-old Magnus.

Big movie on the way: Banks stars in the movie Call Jane, which will be released in October 2022 (photo 2020)