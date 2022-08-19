Elizabeth Banks, 48, poses in a bikini during Greek vacation, admits to eating cheese and chocolate

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Elizabeth Banks is having a great time this month during her summer vacation in Greece.

On Thursday, the Pitch Perfect 2 director told her Instagram followers that she was indulging in some of her favorite foods: “I decoded that cheese, wine, and chocolate were more important on this journey than a flat stomach.”

The 48-year-old siren was seen walking along a coastal path in a cute little blue and white bikini.

Bikini babe abroad: Elizabeth Banks is having a blast this month during her summer vacation in Greece

Her figure looked incredible with sculpted arms, long skinny legs and a small waist.

She was wearing aviator sunglasses with her hair back and she smiled with one hand raised.

Earlier this month, she posed in a red cherry-print bikini.

In a fun new Instagram video she shared on her Instagram grid, the Hunger Games actress shared an edited clip of herself arriving at the airport donning a denim jacket and straw hat, while loaded with luggage.

And after walking through the airport door and magically arriving at her sun-drenched destination, Elizabeth stripped her clothes for a bikini fit for the holiday.

Pin-up Princess: Her figure looked incredible with sculpted arms, long skinny legs and a small waist. She was wearing aviator glasses with her hair back and she was smiling with one hand up

The beauty showed off her incredible figure in the skimpy white and red two-piece, grinning at the camera as she walked into an idyllic garden with pool.

In her post she wrote: “Next stop…GR.”

Her sunny vacation came in the middle of a very busy period in the career of the Pitch Perfect actress.

Banks will star in the film Call Jane, which will be released in October 2022. The film is about a woman who joins an underground organization that helps women get abortions.

A 10! The 48-year-old siren was seen walking down a coastal path in a cute little blue and white bikini

No Diet: On Thursday, the Pitch Perfect 2 director told her Instagram followers that she was indulging in some of her favorite foods: ‘I decoded that cheese, wine and chocolate were more important on this journey than a flat stomach’

Kate Mara, Sigourney Weaver and Alison Jaye star alongside Banks in the film directed by Carol writer Phyllis Nagy.

She has another movie titled The Beanie Bubble which is in post-production and her movie, Signal Hill, is in pre-production.

Although she has been very busy with her career in recent years, the Modern Family actress still makes time to spend with her family.

Banks met sportswriter Max Handelman while studying at the University of Pennsylvania. They got married in 2003.

The couple share two children: 11-year-old Felix and nine-year-old Magnus.

Vacation time! Banks modeled a cute cherry red bikini earlier this month

Looks good: After walking through the airport door and magically arriving at her sun-filled destination, Elizabeth took off her clothes for a bikini fit for the holiday