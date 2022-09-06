Elite venues including the Met Opera and Carnegie Hall say they have NO plans to drop mask mandate

Many elite venues — including the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall — still require patrons to wear masks, despite many Broadway theaters abolishing the mandate entirely or offering special masked performances.

The New York City venues adhering to the mandates say the masks-only shows typically attract an older crowd, who feel safer with the face coverings, they claim.

Places such as the opera house, the New York Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the New York City Ballet will maintain their mask policies but will not require proof of vaccination, according to The New York Times.

“We’ve done quite a bit of audience research and we’ve found that our audiences are actually more comfortable with masks,” New York Philharmonic CEO and president Deborah Borda told the Times.

“People say, ‘Well, sports venues stop using masks’ — that’s a very young audience. Our audience may not be that young.’

Lincoln Center (pictured), which includes the Metropolitan Opera and the New York City Ballet, have maintained their mask policies but no longer have control over evidence of vaccination.

The Kite Runner, a new play at the Hayes Theater based on the bestselling book, has designated certain days and show times as a mask only for customers who feel safer in a fully masked environment

Peter Gelb, the Metropolitan Opera’s general manager, said recent surveys of the venue showed a “clear majority” in favor of a mandatory mask policy.

“I’m sure there are a few outliers who don’t come to the Met because they don’t want to wear a mask,” Gelb told The New York Times. ‘[But our] older target groups feel safer with masks. And our younger audience respects that.’

Some venues outside of New York City are also sticking to the policy a little longer, such as the San Francisco Opera, which still requires masks and vaccinations.

“Our recent audience survey also indicated a very strong desire for continued safety protocols in the auditorium,” Matthew Shilvock, general manager of the San Francisco Opera told the Times.

He also said masking protects the singers, who – if they got COVID-19 – would be out of action for 10 days and miss three performances.

Other popular venues, such as Madison Square Garden and most of Broadway, have long since run out of masks.

For theatergoers who choose to wear a mask — and also want their fellow patrons to do the same — some theaters have designated performances as a mask requirement.

The Kite Runner – a new play staged at the Hayes Theater in Manhattan, and Shakespeare & Company – a Massachusetts theater company, offer specific shows that require masks and other shows where this is optional.

The New York City venues adhering to the mandates say the masks-only shows typically attract an older crowd, who feel safer with the face coverings, they claim. Pictured: Audience members wear masks during the Broadway opening night of “Six” at the Brooks Atkinson Theater on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in New York

“You notice that people are either very emotional because they have to wear masks, or very emotional that people around them aren’t wearing masks,” Allyn Burrows, artistic director of Shakespeare & Company, told The New York Times.

One of the Kite Runner’s producers, Tracey McFarland, was at a pediatrician’s office with her son when it dawned on her that offering masked show dates might actually be a good thing.

Her son’s doctor, Marc Wager, said he would only see shows that required masks and after asking her colleagues, she said many people had requested the same.

“You notice that people are either very emotional because they have to wear masks, or very emotional that people around them aren’t wearing masks,” Allyn Burrows, artistic director of Shakespeare & Company, told The New York Times. Masked theatergoers cheer the return of “The Lion King” to Broadway, at the Minskoff Theater, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in New York

“Everyone on the phone said, ‘You know, I’ve had friends ask.’ We just realized there really is an audience that isn’t being served,” McFarland told the Times.

According to The New York Times, The Kite Runner now offers mask-only shows on Fridays and Wednesday matinees.

Show producers said they haven’t seen a drop in sales since the requirement, and many customers have said they were relieved when they found out.

Although COVID-19 has slowed down over the past six months, NYC still averages about 1,150 new cases per week — a significant drop from last year’s holiday season.

Nearly 80 percent of New York state has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.