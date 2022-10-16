Elite sport to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year

Scheduled race meetings and rugby matches will remain relatively unaffected

Games in London could just be postponed for a day due to police clashes

Elite sport will continue next year on the day of the King’s coronation, with Buckingham Palace determined to make May 6 a national holiday.

Sportsmail can reveal that the government has told sports that a repeat of the cancellations after the Queen’s death last month is not necessary.

However, Premier League matches taking place on May 6 could still be postponed as police resources are needed in London for the coronation.

The 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket is the biggest non-football event of the day, with race leaders confident it will take place, although it could be moved to a tea time slot to avoid a clash with TV coverage of the coronation.

The Royal Family remains strong supporters of racing, and the Queen Consort will become the family’s racing figurehead after attending Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

On May 6 there are five more race meetings in Doncaster, Goodwood, Thirsk, Hexham and Uttoxeter.

There is a full Premier League and EFL program that weekend.

Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham are at home, so those games could be moved to Sunday if police in the capital are strapped for cash, while Manchester City v Leeds may also have to be postponed for 24 hours.

Premiership rugby matches are unlikely to be affected.