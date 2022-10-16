WhatsNew2Day
Elite sport to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year

Sports
By Merry

EXCLUSIVE: Elite sport continues next year on King Charles’ coronation day…but Premier League games may AGAIN be postponed due to police needed in London

  • Elite sport will continue next year on the day of the king’s coronation
  • However, Premier League matches may be postponed again due to police needs
  • Games in London could just be postponed for a day due to police clashes
  • Scheduled race meetings and rugby matches will remain relatively unaffected

By Matt Hughes for The Daily Mail

Published: 22:30, October 16, 2022 | Updated: 23:38, October 16, 2022

Elite sport will continue next year on the day of the King’s coronation, with Buckingham Palace determined to make May 6 a national holiday.

Sportsmail can reveal that the government has told sports that a repeat of the cancellations after the Queen’s death last month is not necessary.

However, Premier League matches taking place on May 6 could still be postponed as police resources are needed in London for the coronation.

Top sport will continue next year on the day of the king's coronation, says the government

Clubs across the country paid their respects to Her Majesty as games resumed

The 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket is the biggest non-football event of the day, with race leaders confident it will take place, although it could be moved to a tea time slot to avoid a clash with TV coverage of the coronation.

The Royal Family remains strong supporters of racing, and the Queen Consort will become the family’s racing figurehead after attending Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

On May 6 there are five more race meetings in Doncaster, Goodwood, Thirsk, Hexham and Uttoxeter.

The horse racing, which the Queen loved, is expected to continue as planned

Premiership rugby, which is considered a low-risk event, is unlikely to be affected on the day itself

There is a full Premier League and EFL program that weekend.

Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham are at home, so those games could be moved to Sunday if police in the capital are strapped for cash, while Manchester City v Leeds may also have to be postponed for 24 hours.

Premiership rugby matches are unlikely to be affected.

