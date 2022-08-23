Elisha Cuthbert reveals she ‘felt pressured’ to pose up for men’s magazines

<!–

Elisha Cuthbert has admitted she felt “under pressure” early in her career to pose for sexy shoots in men’s magazines.

Speaking on the Broad ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast on Monday, The Girl Next Door star, 39, said she felt she had “no choice” but to pose in front of the racy spreads to promote her films.

The actress added that she is a little unsure about how the images, which are still seen on the internet, will affect her children.

Concerns: Elisha Cuthbert has admitted she felt ‘under pressure’ to pose for sexy shoots in men’s magazines early in her career (pictured in April)

‘That’s what the’ [film] studio wanted you to do…” Elisa began.

“I mean, Halle Berry did it, for God’s sake… Jennifer Aniston did it. We were probably too young to be subjected to it and felt pressured to do so.’

The mother of two – who shares Zaphire, four, and Fable, six months, with husband Dion Phaneuf – said she is concerned about how the images will affect her children and noted how heavily “airbrushed” they were.

‘I have to explain this to my children. This weird, weird outfit and hair extensions,” Elisha said.

‘Here’s What I Have To Explain To My Kids’: The Girl Next Door star, 39, said she felt she had “no choice” but to pose for the racy spreads to promote her films (pictured in 2002 )

‘This weird, bizarre outfit and hair extensions’: The actress added that she’s a little unsure about how the images will affect her children (pictured in 2002)

‘I was in my early twenties. I didn’t look bad, but did I look? [like] That? I don’t even know if the fantasy is real.’

Throughout her career, Elisha posed for FHM and Maxim, among others, and ended up on a number of ‘hot girl’ lists at the time.

She shook off attention and said, “It’s not like I won an Olympic medal. It was just a list that some random magazine decided to make.

“When someone reads my bio, those things come up. They don’t really say anything about me as a person or my career.’

The Canadian star is known for her role in the 2004 teen comedy film The Girl Next Door, in which a teenager falls in love with his new neighbor, a former porn star.

Key role: The Canadian star is known for her role in the 2004 teen comedy film The Girl Next Door, in which a teenager falls in love with his new neighbor, a former porn star (pictured)

She also appeared on shows including The Ranch with Ashton Kutcher and 24 with Kiefer Sutherland.

She was previously named TV’s most beautiful woman by Maxim readers, but said at the time she was concerned about how her Happy Endings co-stars Casey Wilson and Eliza Coupe would react to the news.

‘To think that one person could be the prettiest when there’s Kaley Cuoco, Sofia Vergara, Zooey Deschanel? They’re all beautiful,” Elisha told Maxim at the time.

“I’m not going to fight anyone about it, though. I will accept it with grace. But if you go to a show with two other beautiful women, it becomes very uncomfortable to go to work.’