Elisha Cuthbert exudes elegance in a pink floral gown at the Bandit premiere

Elisha Cuthbert looked elegant as she attended the premiere of her new movie Bandit at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The actress, 39, showed her style credentials in a floral print maxi dress in pale pink, beige and cream.

The on-screen star looked stunning as she posed at the star-studded red carpet event after recently admitting she was “pressured” in her early career to pose for sexy men’s magazine photo shoots.

Ethereal: Elisha Cuthbert looked elegant as she attended the premiere of her new movie Bandit at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Elisha stepped out in a pair of beige heels while keeping her accessories to a minimum.

The actress opted for a radiant makeup palette for the evening, as her blonde locks fell to her shoulders in loose waves.

The 24 star will play Andrea Hudson in the upcoming movie, based on the true life story of Gilbert Galvan Jr (aka The Flying Bandit).

Hollywood hotshots Josh Duhamel and Nestor Carbonell, who also star in the film, attended the evening.

Chic: The actress, 39, showed her style credentials in a floral print maxi dress in pale pink, beige and cream on the red carpet

Flawless: The actress opted for a radiant makeup palette for the evening, as her blonde locks fell in loose waves on her shoulders

Last month Elisa opened about how she felt she had “no choice” but to pose for spicy spreads to promote her films in the early days of her acting career.

The Canadian-born beauty added that she’s a little unsure about how the images, which can still be seen on the internet, will affect her children.

‘That’s what the’ [film] studio wanted you to do,” Elisha began in an interview on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast.

“I mean, Halle Berry did it, for God’s sake… Jennifer Aniston did it. We were probably too young to be subjected to it and felt pressured to do so.’

The mother of two – who shares Zaphire, four, and Fable, six months, with husband Dion Phaneuf – said she is concerned about how the images will affect her children and noted how heavily “airbrushed” they were.

Cast: Hollywood hotshots Josh Duhamel and Nestor Carbonell, who also star in the film, attended the evening

‘This is weird’: Last month, Elisha said she had ‘no choice’ but to pose for spicy spreads to promote films in the early days of her career (pictured in 2002)

‘I have to explain this to my children. This weird, weird outfit and hair extensions,” Elisha said.

‘I was in my early twenties. I didn’t look bad, but did I look? [like] That? I don’t even know if the fantasy is real.’

Throughout her career, Elisha posed for FHM and Maxim, among others, and ended up on a number of ‘hot girl’ lists at the time.

She shook off attention and said, “It’s not like I won an Olympic medal. It was just a list that some random magazine decided to make.

“When someone reads my bio, those things come up. They don’t really say anything about me as a person or my career.’

The Canadian star is known for her role in the 2004 teen comedy film The Girl Next Door, in which a teenager falls in love with his new neighbor, a former porn star.

She has also appeared on shows including The Ranch with Ashton Kutcher and 24 with Kiefer Sutherland.

She was previously called the most beautiful woman in TV by Maxim readers, but said at the time that she was concerned about how her Happy Endings colleagues Casey Wilson and Eliza Coupe would react to the news.

‘To think that one person could be the most beautiful when there’s Kaley Cuoco, Sofia Vergara, Zooey Deschanel? They’re all beautiful,” Elisha told Maxim at the time.

“I’m not going to fight anyone about it though. I will accept it with grace. But if you go to a show with two other beautiful women, it becomes very uncomfortable to go to work.’