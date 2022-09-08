Elisabeth Moss stands out in an eye-catching yellow gown at The Handmaid’s Tale premiere

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Elisabeth Moss was all smiles as she attended the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival on Thursday.

The actress, 40, stood out in a striking, drapey yellow dress that showed off her incredible figure.

She increased her height with a pair of heels and adorned with a silver ring as she graced the red carpet.

Beaming: Elisabeth Moss was all smiles as she attended the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival on Thursday

Elisabeth opted for a soft glam makeup look as she styled her short golden locks in loose waves.

It comes after the new trailer for season five of the The Handmaid’s Tale fell, and it seems to be a busy one for Elisabeth’s character June Osbourne.

Elisabeth takes on Yvonne Strahovski, 40, (who plays Serena) after the murder of her husband, Commander Frederick R. Waterford (played by Joseph Fiennes, 52) at the end of season four.

The widowed and pregnant Serena arms her grief to raise her public status in Toronto all the while Gilead’s influence slowly spreads to Canada as June continues her fight against the totalitarian patriarchal theocracy.

Beauty: The actress, 40, stood out in a striking deep yellow dress that showed off her incredible figure

The trailer – just over two minutes – opens with a shot of June thinking back to Commander Waterford while justifying why he had to die.

“He was a monster. The founder of Gilead. He took our land. He had to pay for what he did,” she says as a flashback of Fred’s death flashes across the screen.

June is then seen sitting with her partner Luke (OT Fagbenle) ominously telling him, “I killed him and I loved it so much.”

Serena is then seen entering the building where Fred’s body lies under a white sheet, tears filling her eyes.

The shot then jumps to Moira (Samira Wiley) who yells at Luke saying, “June tore him up!”

Story: Based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, the show takes place in a patriarchal dystopia called Gilead, based on what used to be the United States

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, the show is set in a patriarchal dystopia called Gilead, based on what used to be the United States.

Women are reduced to a status far below that of men, deprived of such basic rights as reading or using money.

‘Handmaids’ are the women who are forced under veils and subjected to a form of slavery where they are repeatedly raped to have children.

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere on Hulu on September 14, with new episodes streaming on Wednesdays.