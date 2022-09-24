Elisabeth Moss cuts edgy figure for The Handmaid’s Tale promotional event in NYC

The fifth season of the Emmy Award-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale premiered on Hulu September 14.

As part of the promotional campaign, lead actress Elisabeth Moss attended a special In Conversation With Josh Horowitz event Friday at 92NY in New York City.

The actress, who also directs episodes and produces the series, shared behind-the-scenes tidbits and insights about playing the role of June Osborne.

Promo Mode: Elisabeth Moss, 40, attended – In Conversation With Josh Horowitz – at 92NY in New York City on Friday as part of The Handmaid’s Tale Season Five Promotional Campaign

Before sitting down, Moss hit the red carpet, decked out in a black leather shirt and skirt combination, including a white tank top.

Glistening under the lights, the edgy number was paired with a pair of black heeled boots.

To round out her overall look, the Los Angeles native styled her shoulder-length blonde locks with a part on the right side.

At one point, Moss was joined by the event’s host, Josh Horowitz, for a photo round.

The journalist from MTV News was already smiling next to the actress in dark blue jeans with a white-black-yellow sweater and white sneakers.

After using the camera ahead of the event, the two took to the stage together for their conversation about the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as what’s next when the show comes to an end.

Earlier this month, Hulu renewed the dystopian television series for a sixth and final season

Open book: The Los Angeles native sat down to discuss some behind-the-scenes stories, insights into her remarkable interpretation of the June Osborne character, and what fans can expect from season five and beyond

Critically acclaimed: The 10-episode first season won wight Primetime Emmy Awards from 13 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in A Drama Series for Moss

The show, based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, began production in 2016.

The plot is about a dystopia after a Second American Civil War in which a theonomic, totalitarian society subjects fertile women called ‘Handmaids’ to slavery.

The 10-episode first season won the Primetime Emmy Awards from 13 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Moss was also awarded the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Drama Series.

In addition to Moss, the series also stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger.

It’s back! The new season five began premiering on Hulu . on September 14