Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski attend The Handmaid’s Tale premiere in Toronto

Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski looked glamorous while attending the Thursday 2022 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Moss, 40, had a bright vision as she dazzled in a deep yellow long-sleeved dress gathered in a star-like pattern across her midriff.

Meanwhile, her on-screen antagonist, 40, showcased her incredible physique in a form-fitting red hot dress.

Moss – who plays protagonist June Osborne in the dystopian series – sported her shoulder-length blonde locks parted in the center and styled in loose waves.

The Los Angeles native let her natural features shine through at the event, with just a hint of mascara and pink lipstick.

She seemed cheerful and smiled like a storm for the shutterbugs on the red carpet.

Strahovski – who plays Serena Joy Waterford on the series – opted for a slick look, with her blonde locks parted at the side and straightened to perfection.

The Australian actress kept her accessories to a minimum and rocked a few delicate silver pieces.

As for glamour, she sported a hint of lipstick and highlighted her piercing blue eyes with black eyeliner.

Her costar Madeline Brewer, 30, showed off her tight midriff in a sassy black leather bra top with a black crisscross across her chest.

Brewer – who plays Janine Lindo on the series – wore stylish black slacks and showed off her black pedicure in black strappy heels.

She wore her auburn locks slightly curled and parted on the side.

Christine Ko, 34, looked stunning in a sleeveless white mini dress, which she paired with an elegant coat featuring colorful floral accents with beading.

The actress paired the ensemble with gold open-toe heels and large pink rose earrings.

Also at the premiere was Amanda Brugel, 44, who flashed a little midriff and plunging neckline in a chic black dress with cutouts.

Meanwhile, Ever Carradine, 48, flaunted her muscular arms in a sleeveless black tulle dress with matching black heels.

She accessorized with a very large sparkly ring on her hand and a matching set of diamond earrings.

OT Fagbenle, 41, was as neat as ever in a white metallic suit, which he paired for the occasion with a white shirt and matching sneakers.

The actor – who plays Moss’s husband Luke onscreen – sported a silver and pepper beard for the occasion.

Meanwhile, her other love interest Max Minghella, 36, looked stylish in a powder blue baby blue suit, which he wore with white sneakers and a white shirt.

Sam Jaeger, 45, looked smart in a dark olive green double-breasted suit with a white turtleneck underneath.

Bradley Whitford, 62, – known for his portrayal of Joseph Lawrence – rocked a navy blue tuxedo with white Nike sneakers.

Meanwhile, the show’s creator, Bruce Miller, wore a checked jacket over a blue shirt and mustard yellow pants.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, the show is set in a patriarchal dystopia called Gilead, based on what used to be the United States.

Women are reduced to a status far below that of men, deprived of such basic rights as reading or using money.

‘Handmaids’ are the women who are forced under veils and subjected to a form of slavery where they are repeatedly raped to have children.

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere on Hulu on September 14, with new episodes streaming on Wednesdays.