Elisabeth Hasselbeck will be making her return to The View as a guest cohost next month

Elisabeth Hasselbeck has been confirmed to be returning to The View in a guest co-host position three years after she quit the show.

The news of the 45-year-old conservative pundit’s extended return to the program was confirmed by: People on Thursday.

The Daytime Emmy-winning performer also made a statement to the media expressing her excitement about her future on the show, joking, “Pray for me everyone!”

Hasselbeck is sure to spark some lively debate in the panel as she is known for disagreeing with the likes of Joy Behar during their heated discussions about politics.

Hasselbeck stated on Thursday: “It will be an honor to co-host The View, share our best-selling children’s book Flashlight Night and tackle hot topics as always!”

The reality TV personality made it a point to add, “Pray for me everyone!”

She also shared a photo of the People article on her Instagram account and wrote a short message in the caption of her post that read, “It’s true!”

Hasselback initially appeared on The View during its 7th season, which premiered in 2003.

The media figure was brought to the show in an effort to replace former presenter Lisa Ling.

She then became notable for presenting her conservative views on most of the issues during her time on the program, which set her apart from figures such as Joy Behar.

Hasselback gained a lot of attention after she had a heated argument with Rosie O’Donnell in 2007 about the war in Iraq.

The couple’s feud was exacerbated when the latter accused the reality TV personality of failing to defend her in the media storm that followed the episode’s airing.

Hasselback eventually left the program after the end of the 16th season, which aired in 2013.

The talk show host discussed her time on The View in her 2019 memoir, Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom, and shared through People that her personal beliefs set her apart from many of her contemporaries.

“Yes, there were friendships around the table despite opposing views, but ties were also broken because of those different perspectives,” she said.

Hasselbeck also wrote that one of the few conservative figures on the show took its toll on her mental health.

“As a fighter after ten rounds in a ring, I was exhausted from just keeping one side of the problem,” she noted.

However, she wrote that she was grateful to the show’s creator, Barbara Walters, for her guidance and attention.

“When I walked out of the building that last day, I had three children and a wealth of experience thanks to her,” she recalls.

Hasselbeck is currently scheduled to make her return to The View on August 3.