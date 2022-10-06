Elika Ashoori cuts her hair on Lorraine in support of Iranian woman amid ongoing protests

British-Iranian actress cut her hair live on Lorraine in support of an Iranian woman amid ongoing protests since the murder of Mahsa Amini.

Elika Ashoori, 35, whose father Anoosheh Ashoori endured five years in squalor in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, appeared on Lorraine to discuss the protests in Iran and what the West can do to help.

During the interview, Elika took our scissors and cut chunks of her hair in a powerful moment to show that she stands behind the woman in Iran fighting for basic human rights.

She said: ‘People need to stop normalizing pain and suffering in the Middle East.’

She is the latest in a line of high-profile women to cut their hair in solidarity, with Oscar-winning French actresses Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche taking to social media to share their powerful protests.

Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard (right) and Juliette Binoche (left), as well as other French stars of screen and music, filmed themselves cutting off their locks in a video released Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran

British-French actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg (right) is filmed cutting her mother, singer Jane Birkin’s hair

Protests have been sparked by Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody on September 16 after she was arrested for breaching the country’s strict dress code.

Commenting on the events, Elika said: ‘It all started with the murder of a girl who showed a few strands of hair and was beaten by the morality police, but it quickly escalated into nationwide protests and developed into a woman asking for the compulsory hijab to be removed , which has been implemented for four decades in Iran.

‘From there it had taken another form and has become a nationwide revolution led by the woman, this is the first woman-led revolution that we have seen in our time, where the demographic age is between 16 and 22’.

She continued: ‘They force a woman from the age of nine to wear a cover because that is the age according to Iranian law when a girl becomes seductive.’

‘I grew up in Iran, I had to cover my hair, I left when I was 16, if you look at a nine-year-old and you are seduced by her, the disease is in your mind.

‘They murder them, they hide their bodies, then they stage a murder with their body to distract from the way they killed them.

Asked what the media can do about Lorraine, he said: ‘We want to help, we want to help, what can we do?’

The protests were sparked by an arrest by the morality police that resulted in the death of a young woman while in custody. Mahsa Amini (pictured), 22, was pronounced dead days after Tehran’s notorious police force detained the Iranian Kurd last month for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women

Elika said: ‘There are three factors, people, media and politicians, the media to stop misrepresenting the news as we have seen with the New York Times article that has put these protests down as economic protests, which is so wrong. ‘

She went on to say that she wants politicians to impose sanctions on Iran, just as they did on Russia during the Ukraine war.

Taking out a pair of scissors in a powerful moment, she said: ‘I’m going to cut my hair too to show we’re all behind you.’

‘And I just want to say that this is what the UK and US governments need to do, they need to stop and cut everything. ‘

Swedish lawmaker Abir Al-Sahlani cuts her hair as she gives a speech during the EU debate on Iran protests at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France October 4

She held up a piece of her hair in her hand and said, “Just like that, just like that.”

Elika’s father, civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, was on the same flight back to freedom as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, after enduring five years in squalor in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, where she was also imprisoned; both on trumped-up charges of espionage, which they have always vehemently denied.

Anoosheh recently ran the London marathon in her Iranian prison garb with a ‘Woman Life Freedom’ sign to dedicate her race to the woman in Iran.

It comes after Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche and other French stars of screen and music filmed themselves cutting off locks of hair in a video released Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran.

Their video was posted on Instagram and hashtagged HairForFreedom.

Protests in Iran and other countries including Turkey, Lebanon and France have seen women cut off their hair in a show of solidarity.

“For Freedom,” Binoche said as she cut off a large handful of her auburn hair and held it up to the camera. Binoche was joined by other French actresses and singers, including Cotillard and Isabelle Adjani, to cut their hair, with a Farsi rendition of the Italian protest song ‘Bella ciao’ behind the video montage.

Gainsbourg was filmed cutting her mother Birkin’s hair.

‘Mahsa Amini was abused by the morality police until death followed. All she was accused of was wearing her veil in an inappropriate manner. She died to reveal a few locks of her hair,’ read a text on the Instagram video posted by soutienfemmesiran (Support for Women of Iran).

The post has been widely shared on other social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

A caption on the video read: ‘These women, these men are asking for our support. Their courage and their dignity oblige us. We have decided to respond to the appeal to us by cutting – including us – some of these locks.’

Swedish lawmaker Abir Al-Sahlani joined the actresses in cutting her hair as she gave a speech during an EU debate on Iran on Tuesday.

Protests across the country following Amini’s death have led to brutal crackdowns. With information from the country hard to come by as Iran cracks down on the internet, figures on how many people have been killed so far vary.

At least 92 protesters have been killed in the unrest so far, according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR). Amnesty International has confirmed 53 deaths, while the Fars news agency put the death toll at ‘around 60’ last week.