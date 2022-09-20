WhatsNew2Day
Eli Manning tries out for Penn State quarterback spot in hilarious undercover video

Sports
By Merry
Eli Manning tries for the Penn State quarterback spot in hilarious undercover video … as the former Super Bowl champion dons a wig and makeup to fool unsuspecting students and coaches (but they’re not impressed by his 40- yards dash time!)

  • Eli Manning donned a funny disguise to attend Penn State for his TV show
  • The former Super Bowl champion pretended to be ‘Chad Powers’ for the sketch
  • The coaches weren’t impressed with his streak, but his throwing talent was evident
  • At the end of the prank, Manning ripped off his wig to reveal his true identity

By Jake Nisse for Dailymail.Com

Published: 17:48, 20 September 2022 | Up to date: 17:48, 20 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Eli Manning may have retired in 2020, but with the help of a disguise — and a ridiculous alias — the New York Giants legend was able to roll back the years and fight for a walk-on spot at Penn State, as the seen in a new video.

The hilarious stunt, which came to light on Monday, was filmed as part of Manning’s show Eli’s placeswith Penn State head coach James Franklin in on the joke.

To look like a college student — sort of — Manning had extensive make-up done, including facial prosthetics, and finally topped off the look with a mustache and ’80s-style hairdo.

Penn State head coach James Franklin got in on the joke with former NFL star Eli Manning
Penn State head coach James Franklin got in on the joke with former NFL star Eli Manning

Penn State head coach James Franklin got in on the joke with former NFL star Eli Manning

Manning underwent extensive make-up work to take on the guise of 'Chad Powers'
Manning underwent extensive make-up work to take on the guise of 'Chad Powers'

Manning underwent extensive make-up work to take on the guise of ‘Chad Powers’

Once at the tryout, Manning checked in under his pseudonym 'Chad Powers' and quickly attracted attention at the facility.

“He’s like 32,” said one player who tried out. “Bro, he’s not a freshman,” said another.

If Manning did anything to make his fake identity seem legitimate, it was running a 5.49 40 time; speed was never his forte, even in his NFL heyday, and the 41-year-old certainly looked slow next to some of his younger counterparts.

'Chad Powers' walked into the facility for a spot on the Penn State roster
'Chad Powers' walked into the facility for a spot on the Penn State roster

‘Chad Powers’ walked into the facility for a spot on the Penn State roster

But some of his fellow auditionees were skeptical that he was actually young enough to play
But some of his fellow auditionees were skeptical that he was actually young enough to play

But some of his fellow auditionees were skeptical that he was actually young enough to play

'Powers' spoke to the other contestants as he sat down for the test
'Powers' spoke to the other contestants as he sat down for the test

‘Powers’ spoke to the other contestants as he sat down for the test

Before long, however, Manning’s qualifications became more apparent.

The two-time Super Bowl champion unsurprisingly impressed in throwing drills, with Penn State offensive analyst Danny O’Brien saying he would sign the impressive ‘Powers.’

At one point, Manning even told O’Brien that he had never played organized football as he was homeschooled and coached by his mother.

Manning wasn't known for his speed in the NFL and didn't impress with his 40 times here
Manning wasn't known for his speed in the NFL and didn't impress with his 40 times here

Manning wasn’t known for his speed in the NFL and didn’t impress with his 40 times here

But he unsurprisingly impressed with his arm skills as talk began to grow in the building
But he unsurprisingly impressed with his arm skills as talk began to grow in the building

But he unsurprisingly impressed with his arm skills as talk began to grow in the building

“I watched a lot of movies though,” he laughed.

But the disguise – quite literally – would soon come off.

Franklin gathered the trial participants at the end of the training and revealed to them that ‘Powers’ was ineligible and asked him to stand up.

It was then that Manning quickly removed his funny wig and began peeling off his facial prosthetics, revealing his true identity to the amused and previously skeptical auditionees.

Franklin told the other players that 'Powers' was ruled ineligible and would not be on the team
Franklin told the other players that 'Powers' was ruled ineligible and would not be on the team

Franklin told the other players that ‘Powers’ was ruled ineligible and would not be on the team

And Manning quickly revealed who he was after that, removing his wig and facial prosthetics
And Manning quickly revealed who he was after that, removing his wig and facial prosthetics

And Manning quickly revealed who he was after that, removing his wig and facial prosthetics

The Giants legend went to Penn State practice after and awarded a walk-on with a scholarship
The Giants legend went to Penn State practice after and awarded a walk-on with a scholarship

The Giants legend went to Penn State practice after and awarded a walk-on with a scholarship

The video ended on a heartwarming note, however, as Manning visited Penn State practice and helped reward a Nittany Lions walk-on.

“Walk-ons are important aren’t you, you have to have them,” he said as he invited the player to stand.

‘But it’s pretty damn cool when you’re on scholarship right now, isn’t it?’

The player was mobbed by his teammates after Manning’s announcement as the former NFL star posed for a photo with the team to end practice.

