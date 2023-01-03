Elgin Marbles could soon be returned to Greece under ‘long-term loan’ deal

The Elgin Marbles may soon return to Greece under a ‘cultural exchange’ agreement drawn up by the chairman of the British Museum, ex-Chancellor George Osborne.

The prized artifacts, also known as the Parthenon sculptures, were created between 447 BCE. And 432 BC. And adorned the Parthenon on the Acropolis in Athens.

British diplomat Lord Elgin removed about half of the remaining sculptures from the ruins of the Parthenon between 1801 and 1805, when Greece was under Ottoman Turkish occupation, and brought them to England.

The sculptures have since been the subject of a 200-year-old ownership dispute between Athens and London – Greece claims the sculptures were taken illegally and must be returned for permanent display.

Current laws prohibit the removal of historical artifacts from the British Museum, but Osborne is said to have entered into a long-term loan agreement whereby some of the Marbles would be returned to Athens in exchange for other ‘cultural artifacts’.

Sources told Daily telegram that the loan agreement could be ratified ‘sooner rather than later’, but that the prized sculptures would ultimately still remain the property of the British museum – something the Greek government will probably try tooth and nail to change.

According to the Greek daily Ta Nea, Mr Osborne and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met at a five-star hotel in West London’s Knightsbridge in early December to discuss the sculptures.

They are also said to have held ‘exploratory talks’ for the first time in November last year at the Mayfair residence of the Greek ambassador.

The British Museum has not denied that Osborne had held talks with the Greek prime minister.

A spokesman said: ‘The British Museum has publicly called for a new Parthenon partnership with Greece and we will talk to everyone, including the Greek government, about how to take that forward.

“As the curator’s chairman said last month, we operate within the law and are not going to dismantle our amazing collection, because it tells a unique story about our common humanity.

“But we are looking for new positive long-term partnerships with countries and communities around the world, and of course that also applies to Greece.”

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said in December that returning the Elgin Marbles to Athens would be a “very dangerous and slippery road” as it could spark a wave of demands from various countries for the return of other artifacts being used in Britain. preserved.

Downing Street also ruled out changing legislation preventing the British Museum from returning the sculptures to Greece.

“I think George Osborne’s position is a bit different to what has been portrayed,” Ms Donelan told MPs before the House of Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee last month.

“But there are those who strongly advocate returning some of these items permanently. The current law does not allow that, that must be acknowledged.

“I can fully understand the position they are taking and I can relate to some of the arguments. But I do think that’s a very dangerous and slippery road to walk.’

The culture minister added that Britain had taken “great care” over artifacts held in the country’s museums for “decades” and had “considerably” researched historical items.

She told the committee, “Once you start giving back, where does it stop?

“It is also very difficult to know who to return these things to. In many ways we are talking about very old objects.

‘There are certain examples where it is not clear who the owners are exactly. And others where I would say it’s more clear that we have a direct link to property.

“But I definitely think the current status quo is working and we should protect it.”

Donelan’s comments were made after the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have no plans to change the law, which prohibits the removal of objects from the British Museum’s collection, except in certain circumstances.

Our position on this has not changed. Decisions regarding the care and management of the collections are a matter for the Museum and its curators.

“The Parthenon sculptures are legally owned by the trustees and operationally independent of the government.”

No. 10 also claimed that the public would ‘vote with their feet’ if they didn’t like museums removing controversial objects from their collections.