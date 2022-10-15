Eleven people preparing to fight in Ukraine killed at military training ground in ‘terrorist attack’

Eleven people have been killed and another 15 injured at a military training ground in Russia, in one incident local authorities have declared a ‘terrorist attack’.

Two attackers allegedly opened fire on a group of volunteers preparing to fight in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The attack is said to have taken place in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry said two volunteer soldiers fired at fellow troops before being shot dead themselves.

At least 11 people died on the spot and another 15 were seriously injured.

The incident took place during target practice, when the two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation opened fire on the training group.

The ministry has labeled the incident a terrorist attack. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the incident.

Ukrainian forces recently recaptured the city of Kupiansk, east of Kharkov, in northeastern Ukraine. In the region, a man is seen carrying buckets to collect water

“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened small arms fire on the personnel of the unit,” the ministry said in a statement to local media. . .

Eleven people were fatally injured as a result of the shooting. Another 15 people with wounds of varying severity were taken to a medical facility.”

The incident comes amid revelations that Iranian forces have quietly joined the Ukrainian frontline to help train Moscow’s troops to operate kamikaze drones.

According to the Mirror, up to 50 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) specialists have been sent to the southern and eastern fronts with hundreds of Shahed-136 drones.

An attack using the Iranian-made “suicide drones” struck near Makrariv, a small town 50 kilometers west of Kiev, on Thursday, destroying critical infrastructure.

Despite denials by the Iranian regime that their troops will be involved in the conflict, IRGC forces are reportedly stationed in Dzankoi in Crimea and Kherson in the south, where one team has already been destroyed.

The ministry has labeled the incident a terrorist attack. Pictured: Putin speaks at a leaders summit on Friday

A Ukrainian source told the newspaper: ‘At least one of Iran’s training teams has recently been hit and they are actively being hunted.

“We have been concerned for some time that IRGC specialists are assisting Russia in their horrific attacks on civilians and they are of course being targeted.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week accused Russia of using Iran-made Shahed-136 UAVs — also known as suicide drones — against military and civilian targets.

Tehran has denied selling the drones to Russia, but there is mounting evidence that Moscow is using the weapon.

Between September 30 and October 6 alone, Ukraine’s defense ministry said it had destroyed 24 of the weapons designed to be flown directly at targets — which overwhelm and evade air defenses along the way.

With a range of over 600 miles, the explosive-laden drones can ‘hang’ over potential targets for hours before being slammed directly at enemy soldiers, vehicles or buildings from above – causing an explosion.

Rescuers work on the site of a residential building badly damaged in a Russian attack in Mykolaiv . on Thursday

Russia has intensified its bombing of civilian areas in recent weeks as its military lost ground in several occupied regions of Ukraine illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kiev said 83 rockets or drones were launched against the country on Monday morning, hitting the capital and several other cities, killing civilians.

“They want panic and chaos. They want to destroy our energy system,” Zelensky said in a video address to Telegram. He added: Russia is “trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth.”

Putin said earlier this week that the recent military mobilization he has ordered is coming to an end, and he has no plans for further conscription once it has ended.

But there are growing concerns about Putin’s willingness to start a nuclear war.

The Russian leader has increased the number of strategic nuclear bombers at an airbase near the Finnish and Norwegian borders, satellite images show.

Putin warned of a “global catastrophe” if NATO troops clash directly with Russia, despite now increasing that risk himself.

A number of Russian nuclear exercises will take place in the coming weeks, expected to include firing ballistic missiles, as NATO tests its readiness to respond to such attacks.

Western officials said Russia was “rapidly depleting its stock of missiles” and was unable to import the parts needed to manufacture replacements due to sanctions.

One added: “For these reasons, Russia cannot continue the air campaign indefinitely.”