ElevationLab TagVault: Surface review: Nigh-indestructible AirTag case sticks to almost any surface

At a glance Expert assessment Advantages Hides AirTag

Provides almost non-removable attachment

Robust and waterproof (IP68)

Can unscrew the cover with gasket to replace the battery Cons No extra glue for reapplication

It may be difficult to unscrew the cover Our verdict The TagVault: Surface places an AirTag in a rugged, waterproof case on any surface, while still providing easy battery swapping.

An AirTag case can be used for many different purposes: low profile, robustness, deterrence and easy attachment (and easy battery replacement). The ElevationLab TagVault: Surface packs in some of those features by providing an easy way to permanently attach a somewhat indestructible AirTag case to anything that has a small amount of available flat surface.

The Surface uses a powerful adhesive, 3M VHB, that starts off strong and, 3M says, gets more permanent over time. ElevationLab doesn’t provide additional adhesive stickers with Surface, and that may be why: choose how you place it wisely. (Some competing products also use 3M VHB and offer additional pre-cut adhesive decals, so there’s some wiggle room.)

To install a Surface, simply unscrew the top of the case and insert the AirTag. The case’s glass-filled composite material resists significant compression and translucency, according to the company’s testing. The matte body is also unobtrusive, making the intent more about recovery and tracking than deterrence. The material passes Bluetooth and ultrawideband (UWB) signals and should only slightly reduce the range.

When screwed tight, a silicone gasket creates a seal that allows for an IP68 dust/water rating – slightly better than the AirTag’s IP67. At that level, the case has been tested to be waterproof against submersion up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. This makes it feasible to use for equipment or outdoor placement where the enclosure will not stand in standing water, even if regularly exposed to rain.

An AirTag fits perfectly in a TagVult: Surface. The bottom has an adhesive so you can stick it just about anywhere. The lid is removable. Elevation Lab

You can unscrew the top case if you get a low battery warning or if you want to use the AirTag elsewhere. But the seal can be quite tight. From a set of four Tag: Surface cases sent for review and opened fresh from a sealed package, I was able to remove the lid of two with a handshake. The other two I had to carefully put in a vise to unscrew their tops. You may need a rubber jar lid opener to unscrew once in place.