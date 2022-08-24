Elephant rips handler in half after ‘going crazy’ in heat as it was made to haul wood in Thailand

<!–

An elephant has ripped its handler in half after being forced to fetch wood from a plantation during a heat wave in Thailand.

The male elephant, named Pom Pam, stabbed 33-year-old Supachai Wongfaed with his tusks several times and ripped his body in half after he “went mad” in the heat, police said.

The 20-year-old elephant had been dragging rubberwood from a plantation for four days in the hot weather, where temperatures reached 31 degrees Celsius, in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province when he turned on his handler.

Police officers and rescuers were called to the scene on August 17, where they found Wongfaed’s body ripped in half in a pool of blood.

Livestock rangers and volunteers searched for the elephant and found it about 500 meters from Wongfaed’s body.

They then shot Pom Pam with a calming arrow from a range of about 500 meters so that rescuers could retrieve the handler’s body.

The livestock supply later transported the elephant to their rehabilitation center.

Asian elephants are sometimes used to transport logs and forests in forested areas of Thailand, despite a 30-year-old law banning the practice.

Takua Thung Police Lieutenant Colonel Sorasak Chandee said: “We were called to the scene of a rubber plantation where we found the body of a mahout.

“The elephant’s owner was attacked and killed by his animal. The elephant was aggressive when we found it. We suspect she was irritable and attacked his caretaker.’

Wonfaed’s father is Thawon Wongfaed, the former mayor of the Khok Charoen sub-district in central Thailand. His body was taken to relatives for his burial.

Last month, another handler was killed by his elephant at a rubberwood plantation in southern Thailand’s Chawang district

Chaichana Matchimwong was found dead by police with multiple tusks after making the elephant carry heavy logs along a road, reports the bangkok post.

In 2017, a famous Thai elephant who starred in movies and advertisements crushed its owner at a zoo in Thailand.

Somsak Riangngern, 54, was killed at the Chiang Mai Zoo by a 32-year-old male elephant named Phlai Ekasit.

Mr. Riangngern had fed Phlai and released him so he could bathe and drink when the attack took place. While Mr Riangngern ran away from the elephant as the animal hit him with his trunk and tusks before grabbing him with his trunk.

Ekasit is well known in Thailand and has starred in five films, including the popular Ong Bak series with martial arts expert Tony Jaa.

Ekasit had reportedly performed in shows for tourists, although Wuthichai denied this, saying the zoo only allows tourists to feed the animals.

Thailand is notorious for the elephant tourism trade where the animals perform in circuses, give rides or are rented out for other forms of entertainment.

Animal rights group PETA said captive elephants were “torn from their jungle to be sold as equipment.” The group says they have been “forced to haul illegal logs or entertain tourists.”