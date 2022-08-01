Eleni Petinos’ scandalous political history resurfaces after fair trading minister dumped

A minister’s scandalous political history has resurfaced after she was fired by NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet.

Eleni Petinos, who was responsible for keeping the state’s workplaces safe, was dumped Sunday amid allegations of bullying in her office.

The charges add to her troubled past, which has included being swept up in a sexting scandal, throwing up in a government car in an incident known as ‘Barfgate’ and allegations that she abandoned her constituents, during a bushfire, to to watch the Commonwealth Games.

Daily Mail Australia takes a look at some of the political scandals surrounding Ms Petinos during her time in power.

‘Barf gate’

Ms Petinos was identified as the person responsible for breaking into a ministerial car after State of Origin II in 2017.

The then member of Miranda, in southern Sydney, was targeted by a Facebook post by Labor’s Walt Secord in a fake milk carton meme.

The box stated that Ms Petinos was “missing” after she appeared to disappear from the public eye after “Barfgate.”

‘Where in the world is Elena? Patients and families want to talk to you about Sutherland Hospital. Voters in Miranda are concerned about her whereabouts as she was last seen in her state of origin with the deputy prime minister,” the box read.

Ms. Petinos demanded that Mr. Secord apologize for posting the image to Facebook and accused him of defamation.

“I see that you have published defamatory material against me and I request that you offer your unreserved apologies and withdraw the defamatory material,” she wrote.

Sexting scandal

Ms Petinos was once again dragged into the public eye after she was implicated in a 2018 sexting scandal with then Innovation Minister Matt Kean.

His furious ex-girlfriend Caitlin Keage revealed text messages sent by Mr. Kean, who is now the treasurer, to Ms. Petinos. Kean said ‘I have to fuck you’.

Ms Keage had posted the messages on Instagram along with the caption: ‘If your boyfriend cheats on you when you’re away with family’.

“I was in Adelaide and trusted that my partner would not play. But alas, here we are. Another minister getting away with his predatory behaviour.’

Ms Petinos denied the allegations, saying she was saddened to be “involved in this breakup.”

The reports showed that Mr Kean told Ms Petinos that he was “tempted to drive up to her” just after 10pm on December 27.

She replied, ‘Miss me, huh? lol,” before saying, “Yeah. I really have to fuck you.’

Ms. Petinos said he already had “CK before that” – a reference to Ms. Keage – and when he asked, “is that a no?” she replied, “It’s that time of the month.”

Mr. Kean said, “Okay come later x.”

Later she texted Mr. Kean and said ‘Just got your Christmas card, you are absolutely gorgeous – I love you xx’.

Flight Commonwealth Games

Ms Petinos then resonated after flying to the Gold Coast to watch the Commonwealth Games while a bushfire devastated her electorate months later.

Ms Petinos went to a netball game despite the deliberately lit conflagration in Sydney’s southern suburb of Alfords Point, in the west of her constituents.

“I stayed in constant contact with the acting minister throughout the day who received updates,” she told reporters at the time.

fire

Mr Perrottet announced on Sunday evening that he had fired Ms Petinos.

“Today I spoke with Eleni Petinos, Minister of Small Business and Fair Trading, after bringing some other matters to my attention regarding her,” he said.

“In light of these matters, Ms. Petinos will resign her office as minister with immediate effect, and I will write to the governor about this tomorrow.”

Ms Petinos issued a statement later on Sunday evening.

“I am proud of my work while serving the people of NSW as Minister for Small Business and Minister for Fair Trade,” she said.

“I have fought hard for small businesses that are the lifeblood of NSW and I will continue to advocate for them regardless of my role.

“The intense pressures and strains of such important portfolios are significant for both staff and their minister. I thank my staff for their efforts to support me in delivering for the people of NSW.

“I would never intentionally offend or make anyone feel uncomfortable, and if I did I would be really sorry.

“I am committed to politics to make a positive difference and will continue to do so with pride as a member of Miranda.”

Ms. Petinos, who was responsible for keeping the state’s workplaces safe, dismissed allegations of inappropriate behavior related to her office last week.

“I value my staff and try to provide them with a professional and safe environment,” she said.

According to a report, one of Ms Petinos’ former advisers had filed a complaint with the Prime Minister and Cabinet Department about being “relentlessly bullied” by others at work.

According to reports, Ms Petinos has been given up to eight staff members on leave in the past seven months.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello will assume Ms Petinos’ portfolio responsibilities.