Eleni Petinos sacked over bullying accusations: NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet

Dominic Perrottet has sensationally fired Eleni Petinos over allegations of bullying in her office.

The NSW Fair Trade Minister, who is responsible for keeping the state’s workplaces safe, has been accused of berating staff and calling someone ‘retarded’ and ‘stupid’.

Prime Minister Perrottet took swift action on Sunday night, announcing that the services of the Liberal Party’s rising star will be terminated – as she strenuously rejects all charges of inappropriate behaviour.

Controversial Fair Trade Minister Eleni Petinos (pictured), who is responsible for keeping the state’s workplaces safe, has been accused of berating staff and calling someone ‘retarded’ and ‘stupid’

Dominic Perrottet has terminated the services of Mr Perrottet. Pictured from left to right, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean, NSW Minister for Women’s Security Natalie Ward, NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet and NSW Minister for Small Business Eleni Petinos

“Today I spoke with Eleni Petinos, Minister of Small Affairs and Fair Trade, after bringing some other matters to my attention regarding her,” Perrottet said in the overnight statement.

“In light of these matters, Mrs. Petinos will resign her office as minister with immediate effect, and I will write to the governor about this tomorrow.”

A report alleged that one of Ms Petinos’s former advisers had filed a complaint with the Prime Minister and Cabinet Department about being “relentlessly bullied” by others while they were at work.

“It’s just hell,” an unnamed employee told News Corp as he described working conditions in the minister’s office, adding: “I felt unsafe.”

Ms Petinos, who has let up to eight staff members leave in the past seven months, released a statement shortly after news of her impending departure broke.

A report alleged that one of Ms Petinos’s former advisers had filed a complaint with the Prime Minister and Cabinet Department about being “relentlessly bullied” by others while they were at work. She vehemently denies the allegations

“Tonight the Prime Minister informed me that I would no longer be a minister in his government,” Ms Petinos said.

“I am proud of my work while serving the people of NSW as Minister for Small Business and Minister for Fair Trade.

“I have fought hard for small businesses that are the lifeblood of NSW and I will continue to advocate for them regardless of my role.”

The controversial MP added that the intense pressures and strains from such important portfolios are significant for both the staff and their minister.

“I thank my staff for their efforts to support me in delivering for the people of NSW,” she said.

“I would never intentionally offend or make anyone feel uncomfortable, and if I did I would be really sorry.

“I am committed to politics to make a positive difference and will continue to do so with pride as a member of Miranda.”