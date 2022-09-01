Elegance expert reveals the 10 things you should NEVER do if you want to appear classy

An elegance expert has revealed the top 10 things to avoid if you want to be considered “elegant” and “classy.”

Anna Bey, who lives in London and Geneva, posted a video to her YouTube channel explaining how people can look more elegant simply by avoiding a few social missteps.

Here, FEMAIL takes a look at Anna’s top tips for what to avoid if you want to look more elegant…

1. Don’t be rude or mean to another person

According to Anna, a passive-aggressive attitude towards another person is a surefire way to indicate that you are not an elegant person.

To demonstrate her point, she took an award show example when Joanna Lumley suggested fellow actress Jennifer Lawrence as “the most popular actress in the world.”

In response, Jennifer said, “That was a bit much, but thank you Joanna.”

Anna criticized Jennifer’s words, saying her behavior was “really passive-aggressive.”

She said, “Even if you feel like someone was being inappropriate to you, there’s no need for passive aggression, because elegant people are never rude or mean.”

2. Don’t push away your plate at the end of a meal

One of Anna’s (pictured) advice was to avoid things like being passive aggressive towards another person, and she also revealed the best time to use the bathroom while dining out at a restaurant.

Anna explained that elegant people always have the very best etiquette when it comes to sitting down at the table.

3. Don’t take your coat to the table in a restaurant Anna explained that there are several rules that people have to follow, both when dining out and at someone’s home. And according to the expert, the first line comes right away when a person walks into the restaurant. If you dine at a more upscale establishment, the host or hostess will often ask if the staff can leave your coat or jacket in the cloakroom while you eat. According to Anna, elegant people always accept this offer. She said it’s not elegant to sit at the table with your coat over your chair. Using a real-life example of a high-profile person who made this mistake, Anna referred to Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue. Referring to a show at London Fashion Week, the elegance expert pointed out that the fashion editor, who sat next to the queen in the front row, apparently had her coat draped over her chair. “The coat is literally dangling from the chair and I don’t think it looks very elegant or sophisticated,” Anna said. “Come on Anna, you can do better.”

In particular, she noted that the way a person behaves at a dinner party can be a good indicator of whether or not they are elegant.

She advised not to push your plate away at the end of the meal as this is not considered elegant.

For diners wishing to thank their host, Anna suggests asking the person who cooked for you if they need help with the dishes, and kindly if the answer is yes.

However, she warned against being too helpful at a dinner party.

“Note, if she says ‘no’, it’s a no,” Anna said. “You don’t have to break in and force yourself into the kitchen.”

Anna argued that while it’s always “nice” when people want to help with something, they can become “pushy” when they end up taking over the kitchen to do the dishes. “It’s actually a little rude to the hostess,” she said.

4. Don’t go to the toilet during a meal in a restaurant

Sometimes nature calls while we sit to eat and there’s not much we can do about it — and according to Anna, there’s no strict rule about when is the right time to go to the bathroom when you’re out for dinner.

However, she added that people with elegance do their best to wait until the end of the meal, no matter how many courses that may be, to relieve themselves.

For those who urgently need to go to the bathroom while dining out, Anna advised the best time to go shortly before dessert is served – although she admitted it wasn’t “ideal.”

She added that it’s usually considered very un-elegant to visit the bathroom before or after the first course has been put on the table.

Another thing Anna advised people not to do was announce where they are going if they do need to go to the bathroom.

‘What [elegant people] is they just say “excuse me” and they just disappear,” she said. In particular, Anna said it’s “vulgar” to tell your fellow guests that you’re “going to the toilet.”

Anna (pictured) explained that there are several rules that people have to follow, both when dining out and at someone’s home

5. Don’t speak loudly on the phone on public transport

Anna called it a “pet peeve” of hers, saying it was the opposite of elegant behavior to take phone calls loudly in public. In particular, she said that people who do this on public transport are guilty of unbelievable rudeness.

“It’s against etiquette to speak loudly on the phone in public places,” she said.

6. Don’t stare at people “Staring is considered rude and not stylish at all,” Anna explained. She added that it is still considered disrespectful and rude to stare at someone with your mouth open. “You couldn’t look more ridiculous,” she said. For those who consider themselves more “curious” and want to take a closer look at others, Anna suggested taking a quick look instead. But she insisted that a cardinal rule in displaying elegant behavior was not to stare at others.

Despite being adamant against people broadcasting their phone calls for everyone to hear, Anna said she had recently gotten into an embarrassing phone situation.

After attending a session on the phone with her therapist, which she took in her car, Anna decided to put her cell phone on the car’s speaker.

It wasn’t until she noticed that people were looking at her strangely that she realized the speaker was loud enough for everyone outside the car to hear the conversation.

7. Don’t chew gum in public

Elegance expert Anna explained that chewing gum in public is something “elegant people never see doing.”

But for those of us trying to live a more elegant lifestyle, we shouldn’t be too hard on ourselves – even the most famous people in the world can be caught forgetting such rules.

Anna singled out football legend David Beckham for breaking elegance conventions and chewing gum in public.

She saw him chew as he sat in St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day in 2018.

With the eyes of the world on him, David sat next to another guest and delicately chewed some gum – albeit with his mouth closed. “What an elegance disaster, Mr. Beckham,” Anna said.

8. Don’t show the sole of your shoes when you sit down

“At night you should always wear something small, like a clutch or an evening bag,” said Anna (pictured)

While Anna said she tends to advise ladies on how to be more elegant, she also had one or two tips for the gentlemen.

She particularly appealed to something that men should avoid when sitting cross-legged.

According to the elegance expert, you should never tilt your feet so that the soles of your shoe are facing another person, and you should always keep them towards the ground.

Anna described it as “a major flaw in elegance and etiquette” and said it was rude to show your soles to someone else while seated.

9. Don’t explain why you can’t attend an event

10. Don’t carry a big handbag at night “You should always wear something small at night, like a clutch or evening bag,” Anna said. She said women should ‘never’ take a large bag in the evening, Anna admitted that a ‘medium’ bag is just about acceptable. But she added: ‘Those big work bags or leather totes – no. They are for during the day or when you go to work.’

If you decline an invitation to a social event, it may seem logical to tell the host why you can’t come — but according to Anna, these statements could be a sign that you’re not an elegant person.

She said: ‘[Elegant people] will never be there to tell the hostess a lot of reasons why they can’t make it and always explain everything too much. You know, it almost sounds like they’re making up all kinds of excuses.’

While Anna said that elegant people don’t give too much information when they decline an invitation, she added that elegant people do take care of a lot of things when they respond.

“Elegant behavior is, of course, responding to an invitation on time and in a good way,” she says. “You don’t want your host to wait ages for an answer from you.”

If you can’t attend an event, just say you can’t.

Anna added that you can show your thanks for the invitation by sending a gift or flowers in your absence to show that you would have liked to be there.