'Electronic stethoscope' smartphone app can monitor your heartbeat

Gary Beathard, 70 (Beth’s husband), Beth Beathard, 65 (heart recipient), Margaret Hamilton, 61 (donor Catherine Isadore’s mother), Kevin McCoy, 43 (donor’s brother – stood behind), Danielle Isadore, 16 (donor’s daughter), Daniel Isadore, 18 (donor son), Dillion, 14 (donor son)

Being able to record her heartbeat on a smartphone allowed Beth Beathard to give an important gift.

She had a heart transplant 14 years ago, and the heart came from a young 23-year-old mother who died tragically after a stroke.

Mrs Beathard, 65, met the children of her donor, Catherine Isadores, for the first time in May when she invited them to watch her run a 5K race to raise awareness of organ donation.

Afterwards, they asked for a recording of their mother’s heartbeat in her chest, but she was not due for an EKG for six months.

The grandmother-of-two said: ‘I used the Echoes app to take a recording of the heartbeat and sent it to Catherine’s family so they could hear that part of her life.

‘Their family gave me the gift of life and I send a message to Catherine’s mum on the anniversary of my heart transplant every year, but this was something else, even more special, that I could do for them.’

Mrs Beathard was only 50 years old, having previously had no symptoms other than fatigue, in March 2007 she was taken to hospital with a pounding heart.

Heart donor Catherine Isadore, who died aged 23 after suffering a stroke

Her heart was dangerously enlarged and she was fitted with a defibrillator to shock it back into a normal rhythm, but after 18 months she had run out of treatments that worked and was put on the transplant list.

At 6:30 a.m. on November 7, 2008, she received a call to say that a heart was available.

It belonged to Catherine, who had died, leaving three children under the age of five.

They are Daniel, now 18, Danielle, 16, and Dillion (CORR), who is 14.

After meeting Catherine’s mother, Margaret, a year after her transplant and keeping in touch, Mrs Beathard and husband Gary invited her to the 5K race in May.

Catherine’s children, who also walked, heard their mother’s heart for the first time through a stethoscope.

Ms Beathard, who worked in student financial aid before retiring, was keen to provide a permanent recording of her heartbeat when asked.

Although she lives in Dallas, Texas, the Echoes app created at King’s College London is available internationally, so that’s what she used.

The 65-year-old said: ‘It meant a lot to Catherine’s family now to have the audible memory of her and it was very healing and emotional for all of us.

‘Every day on the transplant list I was afraid I wouldn’t wake up and I’m grateful to have had these extra 14 years to live.’

Catherine Isadore’s donated organs helped four people in total.