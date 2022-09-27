Electric vehicles in the US have gone up 87% in the last year – with Elon Musk’s Tesla on top

The number of electric vehicles in the US has increased by 87.5 percent in the past year, a new report shows, but the country will need to invest more quickly in infrastructure to have enough charging points to meet growing demand.

Zutobi, a driver training company, showed a total of 543,610 EVs in America in the 2021 edition of the US Electric Vehicle Charging Point Report — meaning there are just over a million EVs in the country today.

But even with the explosion of interest in EVs, they still make up a small fraction of the overall car market in America. The EV share of the overall US auto market reached 4.6 percent this year, and according to Car and Driver, it is estimated that only about 1 percent of the 250 million cars, SUVs and light trucks on U.S. roads are electric.

Separately, Electrek reports that Tesla has cornered 68 percent of the US electric vehicle market — which is slightly lower, amid much more competition for consumer EV dollars from companies like Ford, GM and Toyota.

Of the five best-selling EVs in the US this year, Tesla produced four: Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X. Ford’s Mustang Mach-E also topped the list at number three.

The growth in the number of charging points for electric cars is not keeping up with demand. According to Zutobi, there were 98,422 public charging stations in 2021 and that grew to 128,554, a 31% increase.

‘We think that soon more and more people will start thinking about switching to electric cars. It’s not just about reducing emissions, which are vital for our planet, but also about saving money. After all, the increase in fuel costs will significantly affect drivers’ budgets and put a strain on many families,” Leo Waldenback, co-founder of Zutobi, told Teslarati.

“But there are also many hurdles – drivers need to be sure they can charge their EVs without having to wait in long queues, and they also need to know that they are not limited to certain areas.

“This requires significant investment in charging infrastructure in the United States, a huge bottleneck if not addressed.

The report also shows which states have the highest and lowest number of chargers, along with the most and least number of EVs registered.

Elon Musk’s Tesla plans to deliver 50 percent more than last year, which is an ambitious target as the company has delivered more than 930,000 vehicles by 2021

North Dakota, Wyoming and Mississippi have the highest number of charging stations per electric vehicle.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, California, Hawaii and Washington top the list with the highest number of EVs registered.

California, which recently passed a strict law requiring all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035, currently has 425,300 registered EVs out of a total of 13.9 million registered cars.

The report reads: “While it is encouraging that more people are choosing to buy electric vehicles, the rate at which chargers are installed should also clearly improve, and could happen in the coming years, with the president promising to sell 500,000 by 2030.” have installed.’

President Biden, who has prioritized the promotion of EVs with various tax incentives, recently took credit on Twitter for tripling EV sales since taking office. The Democrat did not mention Musk or Tesla in his comments.

‘Our new research data confirms the concern that the number of electric vehicles on the road is increasing much faster than the number of charging stations. Unless something is done about it, the United States will not be able to experience the EV revolution that most people expect is imminent.”