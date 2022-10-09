Electric Jesus dances through defences and Liverpool fans should be wary of record
Arsenal will host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday as they hope to keep their place at the top of the table.
The Gunners have won seven of their eight games so far and will face Jürgen Klopp’s side looking to kick-start their season.
Top scorer Gabriel Jesus, who has been praised by Arsenal legend Ray Parlor for his ‘incredible start to the season’, will take the lead at the Emirates and he can boast a stellar scoring record against the Reds.
The Brazilian has been involved in six goals in his eight games against Liverpool, scoring four and scoring two.
All four of his goals have been scored in home games and he is eager to increase that number this weekend in North London.
Arsenal have won just one of their last 14 encounters with Liverpool, the last in July 2020 and lost the last four.
However, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have never lost five consecutive league games against the Reds and Jesus will be out to prevent this by keeping his record.
For Klopp, his team have had a disappointing start to the season and are currently in ninth place, having won just twice so far.
The Reds enter this game after a tie in the league, but with their stellar record against Arsenal, this could be the game that kicks off their campaign.
However, Liverpool have yet to win from home this season and with the Gunners unbeaten at the Emirates, it will be a tough task. In fact, they have scored a total of 25 goals, conceded nine and kept nil four times.
They have not lost their first four away games in the Premier League since Roy Hodgson took charge more than a decade ago.
With Jesus dancing through defenders this season and the Reds looking for their first away win, Sunday’s game is likely to be a thriller.
