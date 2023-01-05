Electric car sales surpass diesel for the first time in 2022

Electric car sales surpassed diesels for the first time last year, but the charging network needed to keep them on the road isn’t up to scratch.

Industry figures showed that battery-powered cars accounted for 16.6 percent of new registrations in 2022, while diesel cars fell below 10 percent. Gasoline remained the most popular at 56 percent.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says only 23 charging points are being installed daily across the country, well short of the target of 100 a day.

An SMMT report showed that new car sales fell last year to their lowest level since 1992. That was attributed to shortages of key components that have limited the number of cars made. The SMMT forecasts a 15 percent rebound in sales this year on pent-up demand, ignoring fears that the looming recession could dampen shoppers’ appetites.

The electric vehicle is being charged (file photo). The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said a lack of charging points for drivers on long drives was turning buyers away from electric cars.

Ministers are encouraging a switch to electric cars in the fight against climate change and sales of new vehicles running on gasoline and diesel will be banned from 2030.

The SMMT said the lack of charging points for drivers on long drives was turning buyers away from electric cars.

Over the Christmas period there were reports of Tesla drivers having to wait in three-hour lines to recharge their vehicles. The government’s goal of installing between 300,000 and 720,000 charging points by 2030 will need to be increased considerably. Currently there are less than 40,000.

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said: “The danger is that the user experience gets worse before it gets better.” The lion’s share of the investment went first to London and the South East.

Figures this week showed that of the 36,752 public charging points available in the UK, 11,515 or just over 31% were in Greater London, compared to 1,106 in the North East.

Electric vehicle (file photo). Ministers are encouraging a switch to electric cars in the fight against climate change and sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned from 2030

Hawes said Britain “should be at the forefront” of electric vehicles, but plug-in car market share lags behind Norway, Germany and the Netherlands.

He added: ‘Looking at the growth of EVs, infrastructure investment needs to at least keep pace with us.

“The demand is there, so there needs to be a significant increase in that investment if you want to get ahead of demand because right now it’s behind.”

The latest figures mark the first time diesels have fallen behind battery-only cars, though Hawes said he thought there was still a market for them.

He said: ‘I still think there is demand for diesel. If you’re doing a long mileage, chances are you don’t want to stop and stand in line to recharge once, let alone twice, on a long trip.’