Manufacturers say the cost of batteries will drop significantly over the decade

Electric car batteries in Australia cost more than half the cost of the car – with manufacturers revealing the eye-watering cost of replacements.

The Lexus UX electric SUV is now on sale in Australia for $82,500, but replacing its battery will cost a staggering $43,476, the company revealed.

The brand has a 10-year warranty on its batteries, but the average car in Australia is 10 years old – meaning customers face a difficult decision a decade after buying the clean vehicle.

Batteries for electric cars in Australia cost more than half the amount of the car – with manufacturers revealing the eye-watering cost of replacements (Image: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese)

Manufacturers say the current cost of batteries is irrelevant in the long term, and prices are set to drop as the technology is brought into the mainstream.

Alternative EVs including the Ford Ranger ute get replacements priced at $12,000, while cheaper hatchbacks including the Hyundai i30 sell batteries for just $6,000.

Electric vehicles come with different warranties, meaning companies will replace the battery if its capacity drops below 70 percent within the warranty period or through 100,000 miles.

Nissan, which has sold its affordable Leaf model in Australia since 2012, told the News that the ‘overwhelming majority’ still use the original battery.

The car comes with a ‘state of health’ warranty covering five years, while its newer model has an eight-year 160,000km warranty.

The replacement battery costs $9,990 plus the cost of labor.

“The cost of a replacement battery after this period is purely speculative at this stage as the cost of manufacturing batteries continues to fall over time,” a Nissan spokesman said.

“Given the location of the battery in the vehicle’s floor/chassis, any impact or damage to the battery (requiring replacement) has also resulted in a high degree of structural damage to the vehicle, and therefore the vehicle is typically not repairable.’

Manufacturers offer different warranties for electric cars – with Tesla’s Model S nearing the end of its coverage window

Tesla offers an eight-year warranty on its cars, and the Model S, which went on sale in 2014, is now nearing the end of its coverage.

The company has not disclosed the cost of the replacement.

Mercedes offers a 10-year warranty of 250,000 km for their EQS and EQE and an eight-year warranty of 160,000 km for the EQB, EQA and EQC cars.

Hyundai also promises an eight-year 160,000 km warranty for electric cars, but has not disclosed the replacement price.

Kia provides the lowest coverage to its customers with a seven-year 150,000 warranty for its batteries.