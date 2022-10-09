Electric bike rider, 86, dies in hit-and-run on Mitchell Freeway, Kingsley, in Perth

<!–

An elderly man has died after being hit in a collision while riding an electric bike in Perth.

The 86-year-old was driving along the Mitchell Freeway at Kingsley, in the city’s north, about 4.50am on Sunday when he collided with an SUV near the Hepburn Avenue exit.

The vehicle is believed to be a silver Mitsubishi 4WD, with the driver fleeing the scene without stopping.

An elderly man has died after being hit in a collision while riding an electric bike in Perth (stock image)

The elderly man suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

WA Police are now looking for the driver and say the car involved would have significant damage to the front, particularly on the left passenger side.

Detective Constable First Class Benjamin Rooney said bystanders stopped to try to help revive the 86-year-old.

“It’s very likely he’d still be alive this morning if the person stopped,” he said, adding that because of the debris left behind, it would have been impossible for the driver not to have known they hit someone.

“We don’t know if the car slowed down or not – that’s under investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Bicycles and scooters are illegal on the highway where the accident happened.