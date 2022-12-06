Elections open in the crucial Georgia runoff race to the US Senate

The polls are open for Georgia’s United States Senate election, a thrilling race that has attracted a record number of early voters.

On Tuesday, Georgia voters will decide whether to send incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock or his Republican opponent Herschel Walker to Washington to be sworn into the new Congress in early January.

Neither candidate managed to secure a majority of the vote in last month’s midterm race, pushing the contest to a runoff.

In the November midterm elections, Democrats narrowly lost control of the House of Representatives, but retained a slim majority in the Senate, with 50 seats plus the casting vote of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Still, the race in the Georgia Senate has important ramifications for American politics. Senators are elected to six-year terms, so winning Georgia’s open seat would help both sides well past the next Congress, which ends in 2025.

In addition, Democrats are seeking to expand their control in the Senate so that they are less dependent on their most conservative members to pass legislation and confirm officials and judges.

For Republicans, it’s a chance to recover from a disappointing November election performance. Republicans such as former President Donald Trump had predicted a “red wave” that failed to materialize during the midterm elections, and the party only retook the House with a slim majority.

A win for Walker, a Trump ally, will also be a much-needed boost for the former president, who last month announced his 2024 presidential campaign in the wake of faltering interim results.

With the stakes high, both sides have poured additional resources into the Georgia race. The nonprofit organization OpenSecrets, which tracks campaign spending, estimates that $380.7 million was spent on Georgia’s Senate election as of Nov. 29, making it the most expensive race in 2022.

Those efforts appear to be paying off, with record numbers of voters casting their ballots early or absent-voting. More than 1.86 million people showed up before Election Day, representing 26.7 percent of the state’s registered voters.

Warnock, a pastor, had last month beat Walker, an American football legend, with less than one percent of the vote. But a third-party libertarian candidate won 2.1 percent of the vote, so no candidate got the 50 percent needed for a first-round victory.

The race in Georgia, where President Joe Biden defeated Trump by a razor-thin margin in 2020, was one of the most watched contests this election season.

Scandals and blunders have raised questions about the eligibility of Walker, a staunch Trump supporter who has expressed his Christian faith during his campaign.

Walker has been accused of paying for abortion procedures for two women he dated despite his support for a national ban on abortion. He has vehemently denied the allegations as a political attack. Leading US media outlets that reported the women’s claims said they were unable to verify their accounts.

Yet the former University of Georgia running back still enjoys the support of the Republican leadership, and the Senate race remains close, according to polls.

A CNN poll last week, Warnock showed a four-point lead over Walker.

For his part, Warnock — who was elected in 2020 in a special election that also went to a runoff — has focused on his legislative work, which includes bipartisan efforts to secure federal funding for Georgia.

He has also emphasized his support for reproductive rights as opposed to his opponent’s stance on abortion.

Warnock’s campaign has also tried to strengthen Walker’s ties to Trump. A video ad shows Trump praising Walker, as two lines appear on the screen: “Stop Donald Trump. Stop Herschel Walker.