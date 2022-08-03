Election Victories by Trump Allies Showcase His Grip on the G.O.P. Base

PHOENIX – Primary victories in Arizona and Michigan for allies of Donald J. Trump on Tuesday confirmed his continued influence over the Republican Party as the former president has sought to purge the party of its critics, install loyalists in key state offices and potential 2024 rivals with a show of brute political force.

In Arizona, Mr. Trump’s Senate pick, Blake Masters, won a crowded primary, as did his pick for Secretary of State Mark Finchem, an election denier who has publicly acknowledged his ties to the far-right militia group Oath Keepers. The governor’s race was pretty much even at the beginning of Wednesday, even as Mr. Trump’s pick, Kari Lake, was sorely outmatched.

And in a particularly symbolic victory for Mr. Trump, Rusty Bowers, the Arizona House Republican speaker who gained national attention after testifying against Mr. Trump in the January 6 congressional hearings, lost his bid to the State Senate.