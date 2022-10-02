Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers

GOLDSBORO, NC (AP) — The pollster situation had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in Wayne County, North Carolina, had to intervene over the loudspeaker.

“You must retreat!” Risku recalled the screams after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the machine where the voter was trying to cast his vote for a district about 60 miles southeast of Raleigh.

The man was eventually able to vote, but the incident was one of several Risku cited from May’s primaries, raising concerns about a wave of new aggressive pollsters. Many have spent the past two years steeped in lies on the accuracy of the 2020 elections.

Those fears led the North Carolina State Election Council in August to: tighten the rules for poll viewers. But the state review committee, appointed by the Republican-controlled legislature, blocked the new poll watcher regulations in late September, leaving election officials like Risku without additional tools to monitor behavior on election day, November 8.

“It’s going to be complete babysitting,” Risku said in an interview. “It back and forth for the district officials, constantly having someone with you for every little thing you do — not because you’re doing it wrong, but because they don’t agree with what you’re doing.”

Poll viewers have traditionally been an essential part of electoral transparency, the eyes and ears for the two main political parties ensuring that the very mechanisms of voting are managed fairly and accurately. But election officials fear a wave of conspiracy believers will be signing up for those positions this year and being trained by others who have promoted themselves. the lie spread by former president Donald Trump and its allies that the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud.

In Michigan, groups that have spreading lies pollsters are recruiting about that race. In Nevada, the Republican Party candidate for secretary of stateJim Marchant, denies President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020 and was a featured speaker at a party poll observing training session.

Cleta Mitchell, a prominent conservative attorney and North Carolina native, leads a group that recruits pollsters and workers in eight swing states. Mitchell was on the phone with Trump when the then-president called the Secretary of State for Georgia in January 2021 and asked that official to “find” enough votes to declare Trump the winner of the state.

Chris Harvey, who served as Georgia’s election director in 2020 when Trump claimed the election was stolen from him, recalled how swarms of Trump supporters came as self-appointed poll watchers to observe the state’s manual recounts, harass election workers and process the trial. to disturb. Harvey fears a repeat this year.

“The whole tension we expect to see at polling stations is something we talk to election officials about, something we talk to law enforcement officers about,” said Harvey, who advises a group of election officials and law enforcement officers. for Nov.

The laws that apply to pollsters vary from state to state. Their role is generally to observe, question any deviations from the required procedure and, in some states, file formal complaints or testify for objections filed in court.

The concerns this year are similar to those during the 2020 election, when Trump began protesting mail voting and the Republican National Committee launched its first national operation in decades. It was recently released from a consent decree limiting its polling operation after it was previously found to target black and Latino voters. But the vote went smoothly in November.

Mitchell said her organization, the Election Integrity Network, is just trying to make sure everyone follows the law.

“We are not a threat,” she told The Associated Press during a text exchange. “Unless you think elections under the rule of law pose a threat. We train people to follow the law.”

Risku said there were problems with pollsters from both parties during the primaries in May. But of the 13 incidents she reported to the North Carolina board from Wayne County, all Republicans were involved.

In addition to the poll observer to be ejected, Risku said another Republican poll observer in her district waited after hours in the parking lot of the Mount Olive Train Depot for early voting until Chief Judge Susan Wiley began carrying boxes of marked ballots to her. car.

On two occasions, the man tried to follow her back to the polling station in Goldsboro, about a 20-minute drive away.

Recognizing that the job has become “a scary ordeal” in the past year, Risku said she’s ramped up security before November and offered raises to entice district officials to stay. She expects that many will not return after this year.

North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley said this is not what the party is teaching its pollsters.

“What we saw in terms of some of the activities that were in play might have come from Republicans, but weren’t things we taught people in our training sessions,” Whatley said. “What we want to do is make sure we have people in the room who will be very respectful of the election officials at all times, be very respectful of voters at all times and, if they see any problems, report them.”

He has refused to allow reporters to attend the training sessions, which he said have trained 7,000 potential pollsters so far this year.

As in many states, polls in North Carolina are only allowed when designated by the major parties. But in Michigan, organizations that register with local polling stations can also provide polls. A coalition of groups that have questioned the 2020 election is struggling to get as many of their members as possible into their place in the politically critical state.

“The best I can do is put a lot of eyeballs on it to make sure anything that doesn’t look right gets looked at further,” said Sandy Kiesel, executive director of the Michigan Election Integrity Fund and Force, part of a coalition that recruited 5,000 pollsters for the state’s August primary.

Kiesel said several of her coalition pollsters and challengers — Michigan law allows one person to observe and another person formally challenges on the ground — were prevented from observing or being escorted from polling stations in August.

Michigan election officials are bracing for more clashes in November. Patrick Colbeck, a former Republican state senator and prominent election conspiracy theorist who is part of Kiesel’s coalition, announced last week that a comprehensive trap to scrutinize every aspect of voting would be dubbed “Operation Overwatch.”

“They’re talking about intimidating voters,” said Barb Byrum, a clerk of Michigan’s Ingham County, which includes the capital Lansing.

As a sign of the importance Republicans place on pollsters, the GOP-Controlled Legislature last week agreed to allow polling offices across Michigan to begin processing mailed ballots two days before Election Day — something most states with mail votes allowed long before that — but only if they allow poll viewers to observe. The votes are actually counted on Election Day.

In Texas, a new law allows each candidate to nominate up to two pollsters, increasing the potential that observers can pack polling stations, especially around major cities like Dallas and Houston, where the polls take the longest.

According to data from the office of the Secretary of State, more than 900 people in Texas had already received poll-watching certification in the three weeks after the state opened the required training on Sept. 1.

Riccardi reported from Denver. Associated Press writers Joey Cappelletti in Lansing, Michigan, Gabe Stern in Reno, Nevada, and Paul Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

