Election denier Chuck Gray wins Wyoming primary to become Secretary of State

Now, six Republicans who backed former President Donald Trump’s electoral fraud claims could take charge of state elections with GOP state Chuck Gray’s primary victory in Wyoming Tuesday night.

Thanks to the state’s ultra-red makeup, Trump-approved Gray is almost certain to win the race in November. Democrats didn’t even draft a primary candidate.

The other five election deniers running for secretary of state come from swing states and include Mark Finchem in Arizona, Kristina Karamo in Michigan, Kim Crockett in Minnesota, Jim Marchant in Nevada and Audrey Trujillo in New Mexico.

Former President Donald Trumo earlier this month officially approved the Secretary of the House, Chuck Gray, for the Secretary of State for Wyoming. Gray, like Trump, is a 2020 election denier

With 95 percent of the vote reporting, Gray got 49.5 percent of the vote from Senate Judiciary Chair Tara Nethercott, 41.1 percent.

Gray’s top Republican primary league was Tara Nethercott, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee

Gray, a former radio talk show host who has served in the Wyoming state legislature since 2017, cast himself as the outsider to his main GOP primary opponent, Senate Judiciary Committee chair Tara Nethercott.

Gray was officially endorsed by Trump earlier this month.

Gray insisted the 2020 election was riddled with widespread fraud and as Secretary of State he would work to secure it.

“We should ban ballot boxes,” he said Wyoming News Now. “These ballot boxes are unattended and make our elections susceptible to ballot fraud.”

“We also need to go to an election with completely paper ballots, with no exceptions,” he continued. “There should also be an audit of every election.”

Nethercott shared an article on Twitter from the Cowboy State Daily that is quoted by current Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan as saying he was uncomfortable with comments Gray made about the credibility of the Wyoming election.

‘I really don’t want people to be dishonest about what they want’ [do] or think they can do once they get in here,’ he said. “I want people to be honest about elections and what they can and cannot do in their office.”

Also (from left): Nevada’s Jim Marchant and Arizona’s March Finchem. Unlike Gray in Wyoming, these candidates will have more competitive races

Buchanan said it was particularly disturbing that Gray was hosting screenings of the 2000 conspiracy-themed documentary Mules, claiming that ballot boxes were “filled” across the country.

These claims are not true.

“You have a candidate for Secretary of State who hosts streaming of that movie and in the same breath says, ‘I’m going to ban drop boxes,’ said Buchanan. “The implication is that there’s a link between the film and Wyoming and you’re playing with voters’ fears that are obviously wrong.”

Nethercott received the approvals of Wyoming Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis and retired Secretary of State Max Maxfieldbut it wasn’t enough to nullify the ex-president’s support for Gray.

Two additional Republican secretary of state candidates at the national level, Wes Allen of Alabama and Dominic Rapini of Connecticut, have also cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election, but have not falsely claimed that widespread fraud cost Trump the race.