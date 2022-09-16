Election chief in charge of Putin’s ‘referendum’ on joining Russia in occupied Ukraine is killed

The woman who presided over Putin’s ‘fake referendum’, under which citizens in occupied Ukraine would vote on whether or not to join the Russian Federation, was killed today in an apparent sabotage attack.

Lyudmila Boyko headed the Election Commission in Berdyansk in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, and had been preparing to carry out the Kremlin’s plans for a poll.

But she was killed along with her husband Oleg Boyko, himself a senior local official in the Russian-installed local government, in an explosion close to their home.

It came when the Prosecutor General of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic, Sergey Gorenko, was killed in another explosion that destroyed his office and also killed his deputy, Yekaterina Steglenko.

All four victims of the deadly attacks were in their 40s.

Russia blames both explosions on operations carried out by Ukrainian saboteurs.

Lyudmila Boyko (left) was a senior election commission official in Russian-occupied Ukraine. Her husband Oleg (right) was a senior government official in the same area

Prosecutor General of the so-called People’s Republic of Luhansk Sergey Gorenko (left) was killed in another explosion that destroyed his office and also his deputy, Yekaterina Steglenko (right)

Military officers and aid workers were photographed today outside the attorney general’s office in Luhansk after an explosion killed the prosecutor and his deputy.

“This is a heavy loss for us, for all those who have not accepted the criminal regime in Kiev and continue to fight its nationalist manifestations,” said Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian Commission of Inquiry. [IC] and a close ally of Putin.

“We will provide every possible assistance to investigate this monstrous crime.

“I have already instructed the investigators of the Russian IC to open a criminal case and to investigate all the circumstances of the incident.

“I express my deep, sincere condolences to the bereaved families, friends and colleagues.”

While Kiev has not claimed responsibility for sabotage attacks, Ukrainian actors appear to have launched several such operations to prevent pro-Russian governments in occupied territory from entrenching themselves.

On September 6, military commander Artem Igorevich Bardin, appointed by Moscow to oversee Berdyansk and the surrounding region, was maimed in a car bomb.

The explosion shook a tree-lined street in the city center, close to the administration building, and also injured civilians.

That attack came just a week after another regional official Ivan Sushko was shot dead in a car bomb, alongside Alexander Kolesnikov, deputy chief of Berdyansk’s traffic police.

Footage from Berdyansk (pictured) showed the burning wreckage of a car that is said to belong to Artem Igorevich Bardin, the military commander appointed by Moscow to oversee the city and the surrounding region

Ivan Sushko, a 40-year-old father of one who was a pro-Russian local government official in Berdyansk, was killed in a car bomb attack in August

Ukraine and the West say there is no hope of free and fair referendums in Ukraine’s occupied territories.

Putin used a referendum — the outcome of which was widely disputed and believed to have been produced — to justify the annexation of Crimea and the peninsula’s subsequent inclusion into the Russian Federation in 2014.

The explosions targeting Russian-installed local officials in southern Ukraine come as Ukrainian authorities made a harrowing discovery in the northeast of the country.

At least ten torture chambers and a mass grave containing at least 450 bodies were found by officials returning to Izyum, a town in the Kharkiv region, and Balaklya, a town near Izyum that was liberated last weekend after a lightning-fast Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Ukrainian police chief Igor Klymenko said most of the people buried in the mass graves are civilians, and some graves are marked by numbers only.

Other graves bear military symbols, indicating that soldiers are buried there.

Prosecutors searched the area for explosives yesterday and have now begun excavating the pits so the bodies can be taken for forensic examination to see exactly how the hundreds of people died.

Hastily-dug graves at the forest site are marked only with wooden posts and numbered scraps of paper, as Ukraine begins excavating the site to collect evidence of war crimes

The head of the prosecutor’s office in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region said some of the bodies exhumed at the mass cemetery showed signs of torture, with some being buried with their hands tied behind their backs or with ropes around their necks.

Sergei Gorodko, a resident of Izyum, said that among the hundreds buried in the individual graves, dozens of adults and children were killed in a Russian airstrike on an apartment building.

He said he pulled some from the rubble “with my own hands.”

Zelensky alluded to war crimes in an overnight speech when he compared Izyum to Mariupol and Bucha, two cities where Russia has systematically exterminated civilians.

“We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to. Bucha, Mariupol, now Izyum alas,’ he said.

“Russia leaves death behind everywhere. And there must be accountability for that.’

Police chief investigator for the Kharkiv region, Sergei Bolvinov, said the bodies will be exhumed and taken for forensic examination.