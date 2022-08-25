Elderly woman SLAPS Jet2 steward ‘after he took her gin and tonic away from her’

<!–

This is the shocking moment when an elderly woman punches a Jet2 flight attendant after he allegedly took her gin and tonic.

The woman, who appears to be in her 70s, reportedly became aggressive and fled the employee from Manchester to Rhodes.

The woman, who has not been named, was then taken off the flight by police after Jet2 pilots were forced to divert the plane to Munich, Germany.

The retiree is said to have become enraged during the flight after her request for free champagne was rejected.

She allegedly ordered a gin and tonic at the time, but a cabin crew member allegedly took the drink from her after she became increasingly aggressive.

Video shows a male staff member leaning forward in a row of seats at the front of the plane and trying to calm the woman.

Jet2’s flight attendant tries to restrain the woman’s arms, which are swinging violently, before taking the seat next to her. But the man jumps up from the chair to avoid being hit by the pensioner.

In chaotic scenes, the woman gets up from her chair and punches the employee twice in the face.

Another staff member helps hold the woman who slumps back into her chair before the clip ends.

A passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that the woman also urinated in her seat before being escorted from the plane in Germany by nine police officers.

The passenger said: ‘A woman on the flight repeatedly asked the flight attendants for free champagne.

“The flight attendant told the woman that wasn’t part of the service and she ended up buying a gin and tonic. She started to get aggressive, so the flight attendant removed her drink.

‘She started cursing and had violent outbursts. At one point she got up and tried to open the cabin door halfway through the flight.’

The passenger added: “At that point, she sat down again with two male passengers who tried to hold her while she was beating people.

“She urinated on three chairs and had repeated outbursts of violent episodes until we had to make an emergency landing in Munich.”

The passenger, who said they had to wait more than two hours in Germany, added: “Jet2 handled this situation very well and the captain of the plane gave everyone free drinks.”

The passenger posted the video on TikTok where shocked viewers criticized the woman for her “unacceptable” behavior.

One wrote: ‘Well, that’s a blacklist there. Good luck taking another flight.’

Another wrote: ‘Disgusting and unacceptable behavior everywhere, especially on a flight, what the hell is wrong with people?’

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS819 from Manchester to Rhodes was diverted to Munich airport yesterday so that a disturbing passenger could be unloaded.

“We would like to apologize to customers for this unforeseen delay and any inconvenience caused.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority and as a family-friendly airline we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behavior.

“We will not hesitate to vigorously pursue the costs incurred as a result of this diversion.”