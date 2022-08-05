Elderly woman and man visiting DC from Wisconsin have died after being hit by lightning

Two elderly people who were hospitalized on Thursday after being seriously injured by a lightning strike while sight-seeing in Lafayette Square near the White House have died.

According to The Washington Post, Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, were visiting DC from Wisconsin when lightning struck them near a tree, along with two others.

The other two have not been identified.

Officers from the US Secret Service and the US Park Police immediately went to help the victims, according to VIto Maggiolo, a spokesman for DC Fire and EMS.

Maggiolo said it was likely that the four people caught in the incident were trying to take shelter under the nearby tree when the storm passed just before 7pm.

The fire service and EMS spokesperson noted that trees are not the ideal shelter during thunderstorms.

“Trees are not safe places,” Maggiolo said. “Anyone seeking shelter under a tree is a very dangerous place to be.”

Lafayette Square, a seven-acre public park located immediately north of the White House, is often crowded with visitors, especially in the summer months.

A heavy thunderstorm swept through the capital late in the day.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area between 6:30 PM and 7:15 PM, warning of gusts of wind up to 60 mph.

Temperatures in Washington exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, though, with the high humidity, the heat felt like over 100F, forecasters said.

