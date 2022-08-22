Elderly shopper sues Aldi after breaking her hip in ‘unsafe’ frenzy for cheap TV in Corio, Victoria

<!–

An elderly shopper is suing supermarket chain Aldi after suffering a broken hip when she got caught up in the rush to buy a ‘special buy’ television.

The 73-year-old woman says she was hit by a shopping cart belonging to another shopper in the Corio outlet of the store in Geelong, Victoria, in August 2021.

In a claim filed with Victoria’s County Court, the shopper claimed that Aldi had “a duty of care… to avoid a foreseeable risk of injury.”

The shopper ‘suffered injuries, loss and damage to the property when she was hit by a trolley’ after Aldi encouraged a sense of ‘urgency among customers in unsafe conditions’, documents obtained by Daily Mail Australia claimed.

An elderly woman is suing Aldi after suffering a broken hip in a rush to buy a cheap TV. Pictured is a photo of people queuing for bargains at an Aldi store

Arnold Thomas & Becker Attorneys, acting for the injured woman, allege that Aldi failed to control the crowd and encouraged customers to use carts in a dangerous manner.

The sale with special offers generated a queue to get in, exceeding the usual number of customers and increased demand, the lawyers claimed.

But despite this, Aldi failed to ‘provide and maintain a secure premises’ or ‘to perform any or adequate risk assessment or hazard analysis; identification,” the claim said.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed she was knocked to the ground in a rush to get a bargain and later required surgery after a broken hip.

The German store’s weekly specials — also known as “middle aisle” sales because of where the goods are placed in the store — often draw large crowds looking for heavily discounted items.

A company must provide a safe way for people to get through its buildings if it advertises heavily to attract customers, said Jodie Harris, director of Arnold Thomas & Becker.

An elderly shopper is suing supermarket chain Aldi after suffering a broken hip at his store in Corio, Victoria (pictured)

“If companies promote ‘sale days’ and create fierce competition for their goods, this needs to be balanced with appropriate systems and processes to manage the crowds and their emotions on the day,” she told the newspaper. Herald Sun.

It is also alleged that Aldi failed to properly train staff or provide people with an adequate way to safely collect and transport TVs in the store.

“We argue that Aldi’s promotion of TV sales has generated more patronage and customer traffic, intense emotions and competition among shoppers and that they have not provided sufficient control to manage the influx of people,” said Ms Harris.

In addition to her broken hip, the injured woman reportedly suffered from depression and anxiety.

According to court documents, she “continues to suffer loss and damage as a result of her alleged injuries” and is seeking damages, interest and costs.

Aldi is known for its great bargains and special weekly offers that attract crowds of shoppers. It has recently introduced smaller trolleys (pictured)

Aldi declined to comment.

The chain was recently praised for introducing smaller carts into some Australian stores.

Shoppers had previously complained online that the large carts, which are 1.1m high, are “huge” and unsuitable for pregnant women, new mothers carrying babies and the elderly.

In June, the supermarket confirmed that the smaller carts will offer shoppers ‘more convenience’.

“We recognize that customers are looking for greater convenience when visiting our stores as it is nearly impossible not to pick up the excellent products on offer,” said an Aldi spokesperson.

“That’s why we’re introducing smaller carts at all our locations so our customers can pick up products more efficiently while doing smaller supermarkets.”