Elderly pilot, 72, confused runway at Newcastle Airport off the A1 motorway

A new pilot, 72, mistook the A1 highway for a runway on his first solo night flight and accidentally descended to 300 feet while looking for the right landing spot.

One research report found that the unnamed elderly pilot, with only 233 hours of flight experience, mistook road lights for runway lights on January 9, 2022.

He drifted his plane south of Newcastle International Airport and accidentally descended to about 300 feet while searching for the runway.

Realizing he was flying at a lower level than intended, the pilot managed to take off, highlighting “the increased risk of distraction … in situations where external visual cues are reduced,” the report said.

An unnamed 72-year-old pilot drifted south of Newcastle International Airport mistaking the A1 dual carriageway for an airstrip (image shows approximate runway and pilot height)

The pilot was able to level the Reims Cessna F172M Light Aircraft and return to the airfield.

Newcastle air traffic control then helped the pilot find the runway and he was able to land the plane safely.

There were no other passengers on board and no one was injured in the incident.

After a debrief and a long ground brief on Newcastle features and radio procedures, the pilot’s instructor allowed him to continue his night flying training.