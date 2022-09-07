‘Elderly’ man Mangrove Merv hauls fishing boat on mobility scooter on the Gold Coast

<!–

A video of a man on a mobility scooter towing a fishing boat while another man takes a ride on roller skates is widely shared online — but some believe it’s a well-orchestrated stunt.

The man was spotted at Marine Parade in Coolangatta on the Gold Coast dragging the large motorboat by his scooter in a video posted to TikTok last week.

Locals identified the man as a social media character ‘Mangrove Merv’, who had previously been featured in viral videos including riding a scooter along a busy highway and casually stealing a fishing cart.

A local man with roller skates can also be seen trying to hitch a ride on the back of the fishing boat.

“That’s Mangrove Merv,” one person commented on the video

‘Make way for Mangrove Merv,’ wrote another.

“Real fishermen get out on the water anyway,” one commented.

Gold Coast social media character ‘Mangrove Merv’ was spotted last week along Marine Parade in Coolangatta, with a large fishing boat attached to his scooter

A local man can also be seen trying to hitch a ride on the back of the fishing boat

Another version of the video featuring the same man and his scooter was shared by Gold Coast serial prankster Willem Ungermann aka Willem Powerfish on his social media platforms.

Powerfish has posted a number of videos featuring the Mangrove Merv character on its channels and sells merchandise featuring the character.

Powerfish has hundreds of thousands of followers on the social media platforms YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

He made a name for himself after posting videos of him harassing people while they were fishing and throwing raw chickens at thieves.

Ungermann’s pranks got him into trouble when he reportedly sank his car and boat trailer with a can in the Tweed River in northern New South Wales on November 20, 2019.

He risked a $1 million fine or seven years behind bars.

He avoided jail and was fined only $15,100 in 2021 for his stunt.

The video was part of Ungermann’s ‘Boat Ramp Session Vol 3’.

Willem Ungermann (pictured), who goes by Willem Powerfish online, filmed how he would reverse a car (pictured in the background) off the boat ramp of Fingal Road in the Tweed River in northern New South Wales on 20 November 2019.

NSW police had claimed they were called to the scene by shocked bystanders who witnessed the Coolangatta man clipping the car into the trailer multiple times.

It was also claimed that the “dangerous” stunt was filmed by a freelance videographer before Ungermann uploaded the edited vision online.

After the car reportedly backed into the river, Ungermann filmed himself inside the car, which was filling up with water.

Fuel was reported to have spilled into the river from the car, which reportedly needed to be cleaned by a Hazmat team called to the scene.

The car pictured in the Tweed River at Tweed Heads, on the border between NSW and Queensland

“My dinghy slipped and I accidentally stepped on the accelerator,” Ungermann told police after the incident, according to court documents obtained by Gold Coast Bulletin. .

Ungermann pleaded guilty to five charges, including negligent disposal of waste that caused environmental damage in Tweed Heads Local Court on September 28.