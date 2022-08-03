Elderly drunk driver crashes luxury four-wheel-drive onto a Noosa beach after ‘following the GPS’

An elderly drunk driver told police he had driven his luxury 4WD into the sand on a beach on the Queensland Sunshine Coast because he was following his GPS.

Victorian man Ian Malcolm Graham, 77, admitted to Noosa Magistrates Court by phone on Tuesday that he tracked the GPS while on holiday and didn’t realize the road was ending when he drove off the Noosa Spit about 7pm on July 17, 2022. . The courier post reported.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Allison Johnstone said officers arrived on the scene and found the man had run off the cliff face and got stuck in the sand.

Sergeant Johnstone said Graham had registered a blood alcohol level just under three times the legal limit, which is 0.131.

The court heard that Graham had mixed his medication with alcohol.

He had been seen by witnesses driving through several parking garages and on the footpath, trying to reach the beach with his vehicle.

Graham pleaded guilty to drink driving and was fined $550, a five-month driving ban and a conviction.

The incident came weeks after a Queensland mayor, who drank ‘several’ glasses of wine before slamming her car into a tree, spoke to the families of victims killed by drunk drivers an hour before the accident on June 23.

She returned a blood alcohol test more than three times the legal limit ordered to do community service after viewing crash graphics.

Redland Mayor Karen Williams, 55, pleaded guilty to drink-driving on Monday before saying she would return to work this week, describing the incident as a single error of judgment in 18 years of public service.

She drove her car into a tree at 8pm on June 23 in Cleveland, southeast of Brisbane, after leaving the council office after a “stressful” day at work.

Williams faced particularly harsh criticism over the incident, having previously criticized young drivers of drink.

Cr Williams was in the media earlier in June after he launched a petition for safer roads following a ‘mild’ sentence for a teenager who was intoxicated, who killed Kate Leadbetter, Matt Field and their unborn son.

She was ordered to appear in court on a charge of drink driving after returning a blood alcohol content of 0.177 percent.

Up to 20 activists protested outside and the number dwindled as it started to rain.

Cleveland magistrate Deborah Vasta sentenced Cr Williams to 80 hours of community service because she felt the mayor deserved forgiveness and a second chance.

But first, she showed a graphic education video about drink-driving in court, saying it was a regular part of her traffic offender procedures.

So far this year, 172 people have died on roads in Queensland, making it the highest toll in the state in 30 years, Ms Vasta said.

She also said Williams had paid and will continue to pay very heavily for the mistakes she made that day.

Ms. Vasta said Williams had “endured an avalanche of condemnation and vitriol,” including phone messages calling her a “piece of *** and a two-faced bitch” and hoping she would go to hell after the incident that took hours. took place after an online meeting with families of traffic victims.

There was also a small group of very hurt people who felt betrayed by Williams’ actions, Ms Vasta said.

“It seems to me that there is a very real desire to see your client punished more than the average drunk driver, not just because she is mayor and should be held to a higher standard, but because of what some people see as astonishing hypocrisy.” and treason,” she told Williams’ attorney Calvin Gnech.

Mr Gnech previously told the court that the mayor crashed her luxury town Lexus after a “stressful” day handing over the annual budget.

Ms Vasta said drink-driving drivers were usually fined, but there was a genuine feeling that many people wanted to see Williams “more humiliated and punished than the average person”.

Police were called to a Cleveland intersection where they found road safety fighter Mayor Karen Williams and tested her breath

Williams had drunk four glasses of wine after finalizing the council’s budget and hadn’t eaten since 6:00 p.m. the previous day.

No one was injured when the council car she was driving went off the road, went through a fence and crashed into a tree.

Williams has been on unpaid leave since the announcement.

No conviction was registered.