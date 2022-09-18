Elden Ring gets its own board game

WhatsNew2Day
By Jacky

Developers are already spicing up Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 in ways I didn’t expect.

A developer, Kriss Smolka, created a pong-style game called touch the islandthat challenges you to bounce a ball between your paddle and the Dynamic Island to earn points.

In the meantime, Christian Selig, the developer behind the Apollo app for Reddit, has added the fun option to keep a cute pixelated pet on the Dynamic Island when using the app. I don’t own an iPhone myself, but I’m looking forward to seeing other developers put their own spin on the new feature.

