Elastic fantastic saves the day

Jim Pollitt of Wahroonga recalls a story his uncle told of visiting a reclusive farmer known as Dermot the Hermit and being offered a cup of tea. “The sugar was dispensed with a teaspoon (C8) on a piece of elastic attached to the ceiling. It was pulled down, scooped the sugar into the cup, stirred, then let it soak up to the ceiling. No more missing spoon.”

Regarding missing teaspoons, socks et al. (C8), Angela Robinson’s mechanic son of Kenthurst informs her that “the workshop equivalent is the 10mm spanner or socket wrench. Every mechanic knows that they are always mysteriously absent from your toolbox. Sometimes they spontaneously migrate to another mechanic’s toolbox, but often they just disappear into the ether. My son says to make tool kits with one wrench of each size and five 10mm wrenches.”

Port Hacking’s Viv Mackenzie asks, “Was the reference to the paperclips thread (C8) from 20 years ago a demonstration of your superior filing skills or a warning to contributors not to also send the same item to Letters?” A little bit of both, Viv.

“Years ago we bought a treadmill (C8), which required three strong men to climb the stairs, leaving scratches and chips on the wall that needed repair,” writes Joy Paterson of Mount Annan. “There it is, barely used and forgotten and will probably stay or be sold with the house because getting it down the stairs and into the nature strip is too much of a task.”

Eric Scott of Bondi Junction offers the following. “Of course there was the delivery person who said he would just put the home gym equipment (C8) in the back of the garage, because ‘that’s where it ends up’.”