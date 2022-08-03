Elaine Thompson-Herah wins gold in the women’s 100m final while Daryll Neita secures bronze   

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah took her first Commonwealth Games 100m title when Daryll Neita failed to meet the challenge.

The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds, while England’s Neita could only take bronze after a shocking start.

Jamaican Thompson-Herah had not won an individual Commonwealth Games title before, despite claiming five Olympic gold medals.

Elaine Thompson-Herah confirms her place as fastest women in the Commonwealth

Thompson-Herah (right) crossed the line in 10.95 seconds, while England’s Daryll Neita (center) managed to do enough to secure the bronze medal despite a poor start

“I feel good, I could have had a better execution, but I’m still grateful to have won my first Commonwealth title,” she said.

“I started as a rookie in 2014. Then I finished fourth in the 200m in 2018. Now I’ve switched to a gold, so I’m grateful.’

She was the only one of Jamaica’s star trio to take on World 200m Champion Shericka Jackson and 100m Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to skip the Games after last month’s World Championships in Eugene.

Thompson-Herah took bronze 100m behind her teammates in Oregon and starred in Birmingham, with England’s Dina Asher-Smith suffering a hamstring injury.

It meant that Neita, who reached the Olympic final last year, was expected to be Thompson-Herah’s main rival and the British champion broke her personal best, running 10.90 seconds in the semi-final.

FINALISTS 100M WOMEN Natallia Whyte

Tynia Gaither

Rosemary Chukwuma

Elaine Thompson-Herah (1st place)

Daryll Neita (3rd place)

Julien Alfred (2nd place)

Zoe Hobbs

Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha

But she could only run 11.07 seconds in the final after a terrible start and also finished behind St Lucia’s Julien Alfred.

‘I let myself down. I’ll go back, check it out with my coach, analyze it, get a call, beat myself up,” Neita said.

“It shows that my pick-up is phenomenal, but I can’t afford to run 10.90 in the semi-final and then 11.07 in the final. It’s not good enough.

“It’s frustrating because I was able to win and I really let myself down. I race with one of the fastest women of all time, the competition was fierce, but I could have done better.

“One thing about me is that I’m able to turn any negative thing into something positive. I will use this building for the next.’

In the men’s race, Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala took the title in 10.02 seconds ahead of defending champion Akani Simbine.

Sri Lankan Yupun Abeykoon claimed bronze, while England’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake suffered an apparent hamstring injury and finished last.

Omanyala shook off last month’s disappointment, where he ran into visa issues ahead of the World Championships and arrived in America just hours before his 100m heat before being eliminated in the semi-finals.

“I came here with the sole aim of winning the gold and in the final it was a matter of controlling the race from the start,” he said.

“Once I got off to a good start, I knew I was going to win the gold. When I crossed the line I felt like jumping for joy.’

Scotland’s Eilish McColgan took gold in the 10,000m in a Games record of 30 minutes 48.60 seconds, following in the footsteps of mother Liz who won the race in 1986 and 1990.

Thompson-Herah jumped for joy holding a Jamaican flag after her win

It was her first major title when she defeated Kenyan Irene Cheptai after a race-long duel.

She said, “It’s been such a year of ups and downs. But I knew the condition was in me somewhere. With my family here and the crowd here. It vibrated through my whole body. I just wanted it so badly.

“I knew the Kenyans were super strong and would explode. But you can see I wanted gold in those last 100 yards. It’s an absolute dream. It’s so special to have it here in the UK. This is my fourth Commonwealths and I’ve been sixth each time. I was ready to win the medal.’

Earlier in the morning session, Matt Hudson-Smith soared through the first lap of the 400m at Alexander Stadium.

The Wolverhampton-born athlete claimed bronze at the World Championships in Eugene last month, winning his heat in 46.26 seconds.