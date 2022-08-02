Elaine Thompson-Herah into Commonwealth Games 100m semi-finals

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah confirmed she was the sprinter to beat in the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday with a strong 100m heat run.

A recent bronze medalist from the Oregon World Championships, the Jamaican reached the semifinals in 10.99 seconds as he won the second of seven heats.

The double Olympic gold medalist in the event finished behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in a Jamaican sweep of the 100 in the United States.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the Commonwealth Games 100m semifinals

Thompson-Herah, along with Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha of Nigeria, the equally fastest qualifier for the semi-finals, is confident she can regain her best form in Birmingham.

“You have to believe in yourself, because no one else can believe in you,” said Thompson-Herah.

“This year I wanted to do well. It is not on God’s watch. It’s on my watch. Whatever time I put together, I’ll work my way back to the top. (My plans) are to have fun, smile, breathe and just run.”