Elaine Chao didn’t know about the riot at the Capitol for two hours because she was trapped in a row of photos

Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was one of the last top Trump administration officials to learn of the January 6 trauma, because she was stuck in a long line taking photos with agency employees as the riot broke out on Capitol Hill. .

Chao testified before the House Committee on January 6 that the long line of photos days before the end of the Trump administration prevented him from learning that rioters had broken through police barriers, then climbed scaffolding and smashed the windows of the Capitol. , then occupying the chambers of the House and the Senate. .

‘I was in the Department and I was taking farewell pictures with the employees. So there was a long line, and that lasted around the afternoon. And an aide came in around, I think, 3:30, and he said the Capitol had been breached, I think that was the word,” he testified, according to an interview transcript released by the House committee on Sept. 6. January.

Asked if he was unaware of the events from television or other sources, Chao, whose husband Mitch McConnell was the Senate Majority Leader, replied: “I was taking pictures with the exit…”

She said she did not watch Trump’s Ellipse speech, where he called on supporters to “fight like hell,” an event other Cabinet members also said they missed. “It was a busy day,” she said.

Asked if he took any official action after hearing the news, Chao replied, “I was in the middle of taking pictures.” There was a long queue of colleagues waiting a long time to take his picture. I-I didn’t really understand what the assistant told me very well,’ she explained.

Asked when he got any additional information about what was happening at the Capitol, he said, “It was probably late in the day.”

Chao did not communicate with Trump, Vice President Pence, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows or other top officials, he said, and he does not recall a phone call with Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, who appears in the transcripts as leading an effort to try to Trump resigns.

Former Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia held talks with other Cabinet members after January 6. Mike Pompeo called his idea of ​​trying to get Trump to resign ‘fanciful’

Asked if he thought Trump knew the moment that day, Chao replied: “I wish I would have acted differently.”

Scalia testified that they shared a call and discussed what to do in the wake of the incident.

He also said he did not recall speaking with Scalia about the possibility of the cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment on temporarily removing a president from office.

Asked if he discussed it, he said it was the “waning days” of the administration, which was focused on helping its staff “get jobs” and “tidy up.”

He called Scalia and the honorable man, but said he couldn’t remember a conversation between them that day.

Chao, a longtime government official who has been regularly targeted by Trump with jabs on her behalf that many have called racist, was pressed on why she resigned the next day.

‘I came as an immigrant to this country. I believe in this country. I believe in the peaceful transfer of power. I believe in democracy. And so it was, it was a decision that I made on my own, ”he said.

She said she did not communicate directly with Trump when he resigned, passing the information on to Meadows as a “courtesy.”

But when asked if she was angry with Trump or worried that it was a bitter conversation, she replied: “No.” She said that she did not consult with anyone else before making the decision to leave.

When asked if he approached “some people” at the Capitol that afternoon, he said no.

His interrogator did not want to pry into “spousal communications” but asked if he contacted anyone in a secure location during the riot. ‘I checked on my husband,’ she said.

Another Cabinet official, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, testified about former Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia’s invitation to participate in a Cabinet meeting with Trump.

‘And his request to me was, would you be willing to support or participate in a cabinet meeting with the president of the United States? I told him that I didn’t think it was a productive course of action.

Pompeo said he thought Trump was “unlikely to resign” and that Cabinet members should focus on the transition. The committee told Pompeo that Scalia recalled Pompeo telling him that such a meeting could backfire and anger Trump, prompting him to take inappropriate action.

Pompeo says that was not consistent with his recollection.

“Secretary Scalia also indicated, as did you, Secretary Pompeo, that there was a discussion about the possibility of the president resigning, to which you responded sarcastically: ‘Can you imagine how that conversation is going to go?’, according to your interviewer.

Pompeo responded that he would have said the likelihood of Trump resigning was “very low.”

Pompeo was vague about whether he had a specific conversation with former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was in the Middle East at the time, about the 25th Amendment.

I’m sure the words “25th Amendment” came up in some conversations. I don’t have any specific recollection of that. But it was never anything that I had a conversation with anyone that I can remember that was remotely serious,” he said.

He said he considered using the 25th Amendment to remove ‘fantasy’ Trump, Bloomberg News informed.

The soon-to-be-disbanded January 6 panel reproduced Scalia’s testimony in a public hearing saying he told Trump in December 2020 that he should relent, despite Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

“I told him that I did believe, yes, that once those judicial processes had been carried out, if the fraud had not been established… I believed that what had to be done was to grant the result,” he said.