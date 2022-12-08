El Salvador’s war on itself: The siege of Soyapango

On December 3, Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, who is also a Bitcoin influencer and the self-proclaimed “world’s coolest dictator,” took to his favorite governance platform, Twitter, to to announce that 10,000 soldiers had surrounded the Salvadoran municipality of Soyapango.

According to the tweet, which was accompanied by a video set to dramatic music, police and military “extraction teams” had been tasked with removing gang members “one by one” from the area.

The next day, Bukele tweeted another irritating video accompanied the news that “more than 140 gang members” had already been arrested in Soyapango, El Salvador’s most populous municipality and a satellite city of San Salvador, the country’s capital.

And the day after, he reported that the Soyapango operation had produced the largest concentration of troops in Salvador’s history – no small feat in a country whose 12-year civil war, which ended in 1992, claimed the lives of more than 75,000 people. The vast majority of wartime atrocities were committed by the United States-backed right-wing military and associated death squads.

Of course, in his euphoria at the unprecedented mobilization of an entire army division, Bukele failed to explain why a president would take so much pleasure in effectively waging war against his own country.

The current war is being waged under the guise of a “state of emergency” introduced in March following a spike in killings by Salvadoran gangs. These are the same US-made gangs whose members were shipped to El Salvador at the end of the Central American Civil War. The same gangs that exist because of willful, neoliberal state neglect. The same gangs Bukele’s own government has negotiated extensively with.

But the more than 58,000 among the people arrested since the end of March as part of Bukele’s campaign are many people without gang ties, whose state simply feels like arresting – or whose arrest could be used to meet detention quotas. From June two percent of Salvadoran adults were behind bars. More than 1,600 children are locked up.

I traveled to San Salvador shortly after the kick-off of this manic incarceration wave and spoke with a young Salvadoran psychologist who had been swept up in it, spent six days in a horribly overcrowded cell, and experienced a real-time experiment in psychological torture. Neither, to be sure, physical torture is scarce. At least 80 Salvadorans had been killed in state prison since the start of the campaign by October.

The official line is that this is all done in the interest of “safety”. But there is not much “safety” in being imprisoned indefinitely for no reason, or living in the fear of being imprisoned indefinitely for no reason. As a self-proclaimed dictator lays siege to his own cities, wasting hundreds of millions of dollars of public money on Bitcoin and a veterinary hospital even if a large part of the country’s human population goes hungry.

And while the Soyapango stunt may have been an “unprecedented logistical feat,” according to Bukele’s tweet, it wasn’t the first time the president took it upon himself to blockade an entire municipality. In April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic raged, Bukele tweeted an order for the Salvadoran defense minister to close the municipality of La Libertad — which ironically means “freedom” — after seeing a Twitter video of what he determined too many people to be outside. .

Also in the case of the pandemic, the whole “security” alibi hardly justified the state’s heavy-handedness — since shooting people for violating quarantine doesn’t really do much to, you know, save lives.

As for the siege of Soyapango, it could hardly have been choreographed at a more inappropriate time. December 11 marks the 41st anniversary of the El Mozote Massacre in El Salvador in 1981, when the US-trained Atlacatl Battalion of the Salvadoran Army massacred some 1,000 civilians, mostly women and children. However, according to Bukele, the Salvadoran armed forces are still great – so much so that he used the military to block the ongoing investigation in that carnage.

A Salvadoran friend of mine in her early thirties – we’ll call her “Fernanda” – lives in the country’s capital. She is seven months pregnant. Her grandmother lives in Soyapango. A few days after the siege began, I chatted on WhatsApp with Fernanda, who used the kind of fatalistic humor often needed to survive in El Salvador. “I’m turning 50 years old,” she typed, “we’ll be in our 100th phase of Bukele’s ‘Territorial Control’ plan, and my kid will be in jail under state of emergency hahahahahaha.”

Ultimately, if you can’t force yourself to laugh at the ridiculousness of it all – including the very real possibility of Bukele prolonging his “cool dictatorship” for life – it just might kill you.

Or it could kill you anyway, as the more than 80 cadavers in custody since March and an untold number of disappearances can attest.

On December 4, the day after Bukele declared war on Soyapango, American television producer and professional Bitcoiner Stacy Herbert, a close ally of Bukele, tweeted from El Salvador: “There’s no better place to be than here, right now in the #Bitcoin country.”

Of course, for many Salvadorans, Bukele’s official adoption of the cryptocurrency was an unmitigated disaster. For them, “right here” is currently the worst of all possible places to be. And with Bukele commanding the troops against his own people, things are only going downhill.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial view of Al Jazeera.